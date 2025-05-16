May 16 Traffic Advisory

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

ALLSTON/BRIGHTON

Boston Police Department’s “Run to Remember Road Race” – Sunday, May 25, 2025

The “Run to Remember Road Race”, which is scheduled for Sunday, May 25, 2025, is actually two (2) races combined into one (1) event. The first race to start at 7:00AM is a Half-Marathon, thirteen and one tenth miles (13.1 miles) with the second race, a five (5) mile race, also starting at 7:00AM. Both races start at the World Trade Center on Seaport Boulevard and will follow the same route until all runners reach the Longfellow Bridge area, where the Half Marathon will run over the bridge into Cambridge, return over the same bridge and follow the same route as the five (5) mile race onto Charles Street, back to the starting location at the World Trade Center.

The actual 5 mile route is as follows: Seaport Boulevard, right onto Atlantic Avenue, left onto State Street, right onto Cambridge Street, left onto Charles Street, right onto Beacon Street, left onto Arlington Street, right onto Commonwealth Avenue Outbound, left onto Berkeley Street, left onto Commonwealth Avenue Inbound, right onto Arlington Street, left onto Boylston Street, left onto Washington Street, right onto State Street, right onto Congress Street, left onto Atlantic Avenue, right onto Seaport Boulevard. These streets will be closed for the duration of the event.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Beacon Street - South side (Public Garden side), from Charles Street to Arlington Street

Cambridge Street - South side (even side), from Court Street to Charles Circle

Charles Street - East side (odd side) from Pinkney Street to Beacon Street

Court Street - Both sides, from State Street to Cambridge Street

Seaport Boulevard - Both sides, from B Street to Atlantic Avenue

State Street - Both sides, from Atlantic Avenue to Court Street

Boston College Busses – Monday, May 19, 2025

The Boston Transportation Department will post a portion of Beacon Street that abuts or is near Boston College in accordance with a request from the Chief of Police for Boston College due to numerous buses arriving at BC on Monday, May 19, 2025.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Monday on the following streets:

Beacon Street - Both sides, from Chestnut Hill Road heading westerly to Newton Line at 2609 Beacon Street (over post any existing parking regulation)

CHARLESTOWN

Special Olympics Event, Boston Public Schools - Thursday, May 22, 2025

The Boston Transportation Department will post certain sections of Medford Street and Terminal Street in Charlestown for an event that will be taking place on Thursday, May 22, 2025. These postings will occur in accordance with a request from Mark Spolidoro the Special Olympics Coordinator for Boston Public Schools.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Monday on the following streets:

Medford Street - North side (high school field side), from Old Ironside Way (near #103 Old Ironside Way) to Terminal Street.

Terminal Street, South side (high school field side), from Medford Street heading easterly to the driveway to the boat ramp.

EAST BOSTON

Boston Wounded Vet Run – Sunday, May 18, 2025

The Boston Police Department will be assisting with the Boston Wounded Vets Run which will be taking place in Revere on Sunday, May 18, 2025. They have arranged that a temporary parking restriction be installed on Bennington Street., which will also be closed for the duration of the event.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Bennington Street - Both sides, from Leverett Avenue heading northerly to the Revere City Line

SOUTH BOSTON WATERFRONT

Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial Flag Raising – Saturday, May 17, 2025

A Flag Raising Ceremony for the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 17, 2025 in the area of 85 Northern Avenue. The ceremony will take place from 10:00AM to 1:00 PM. No street closing will be required.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Seaport Boulevard - North side (District Hall side), from Northern Avenue to Thompson Place.

Northern Avenue - Both sides, from Harbor Shore Drive to Fan Pier Boulevard

WEST END

Boston Celtics Playoffs, Canal Street, Game 7 – Monday, May 19, 2025

The Boston Transportation Department will assist in making Canal Street free from vehicles during the NBA Playoff home games. The temporary closure of this street to vehicles for the duration of this event is done with the goal of ensuring the safety of event attendees.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Monday on the following streets: