Twelve lessons cities shared on building climate resilience

5. Cities need clearer implementation pathways. Many cities are committed to climate resilient urban development and articulate such visions in their development plans. Yet, they face challenges in bridging the gap between strategies and implementation. Clearer project development processes and support in translating plans into credible proposals are needed to achieve real impact.

6. Finance is still a bottleneck. Local governments continue to face complex application processes and lack guidance on how to prepare viable, bankable proposals. Capacity support and more localized finance mechanisms are key to accelerating action.

7. Data is a foundation for action. Cities need better data, tools and modelling to understand risks, prioritize investments, and make informed planning decisions – especially in informal or data-poor settings.

8. Community engagement is critical. Climate resilience is stronger when shaped by local priorities and lived experience. Co-design and inclusive planning help ensure that solutions respond to real needs on the ground.

9. Peer exchange is valuable. Cities value learning from one another and called for more structured platforms to share experiences, tools, and lessons learned, especially among cities facing similar climate crises. North-South and South-South exchanges are impactful. Hands-on technical interchanges between Spanish municipal staff and partner cities with differing needs has demonstrated that mutual learning is essential to unlocking practical solutions.

10. Building climate resilience sustained commitment. It requires political leadership, reliable funding, and trusted partnerships. Without these foundations, even well-planned efforts risk stalling before reaching the communities who need them the most.

11. Long-term capacity support strengthens local delivery. Short-term or project-based assistance often leaves gaps once funding ends. Ongoing support helps cities build institutional knowledge, retain skills, and integrate resilience into everyday planning and governance.

12. Cities bring global ambition to life. Across regions, local leaders are shaping and delivering climate solutions that respond to the realities of their communities. With the right support, city-led action can drive more just and lasting resilience.