Ora Streaming Debuts in Asia-Pacific with Fully Managed Private CDN Built for Streaming

Ora Streaming, a fully managed private CDN-as-a-service purpose-built for modern video streaming platforms has now launched in Asia-Pacific.

Ora brings a globally proven solution to a dynamic regional market, helping streaming platforms scale fast, stay agile, and deliver exceptional quality without spiraling infrastructure costs.” — Lars Larsson, CEO of Ora and Co-founder of Varnish Software

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Varnish Software, in strategic alliance with Intel, is proud to announce the Asia-Pacific launch of Ora Streaming, a fully managed private CDN-as-a-service purpose-built for modern video streaming platforms. Officially introduced ahead of Broadcast Asia 2025, Ora delivers industry-leading performance, predictability, and edge innovation to broadcasters, OTT providers, and digital media companies across Asia-Pacific.Ora is designed to address the unique challenges faced by streaming platforms in Asia-Pacific—from bandwidth variability to regional scalability and cost control. By combining dedicated infrastructure, integrated edge computing, and predictable OpEx pricing with no egress or overage fees, Ora provides streaming services with unmatched performance and control.“Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing streaming markets in the world, and it's demanding more powerful, flexible, and cost-effective delivery platforms,” said Lars Larsson, CEO of Ora Streaming and Co-founder of Varnish Software. “Ora brings a globally proven solution to a dynamic regional market, helping streaming platforms scale fast, stay agile, and deliver exceptional quality without spiraling infrastructure costs.”Intel and Ora have formed a strategic collaboration with global tier-1 ISPs, enabling them to offer dedicated servers and connectivity at carrier neutral locations world wide. This service is further enhanced by local tier-1 carriers in the Asia-Pacific region such as Telekom Malaysia, Viettel and others enabling the content providers to meet their diverse and bespoke requirements.Ora is powered by Varnish Enterprise and optimized for IntelXeon6 processors, ensuring industry-leading throughput ( up to 1.5 Tbps per server ) and energy efficiency (1.4 Gbps/Watt). These capabilities allow Ora to deliver a new kind of content delivery service:- Rapid deployment with support for hybrid cloud, containers, and regional PoPs across APAC- Dedicated infrastructure with cache partitioning and persistent disk-based caching- Persistent edge caching and edge compute, enabling services like ad targeting, paywalls, and real-time personalization directly at the network edge- OpEx-based pricing with no egress, traffic, or overage feesAsia-Pacific broadcasters, OTT platforms, and digital media providers are under increasing pressure to scale reliably across borders and devices. Ora’s managed model removes the complexity and CapEx burden of building a CDN in-house, while delivering control, visibility, and local performance needed in competitive streaming environments.Ora is offered as an exclusive, fully managed private CDN and Edge Delivery service to select customers—and is available now. To request a tailored demo or speak with the Ora team, visit OraStreaming.com About Ora StreamingOra is a fully managed private CDN-as-a-service developed by Varnish Software. Built for streaming-first platforms, Ora delivers high-performance, transparent video delivery infrastructure with integrated edge compute capabilities, persistent caching, and fixed, predictable pricing.Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.About Varnish SoftwareVarnish Software is a global leader in high-performance caching and content delivery. Trusted by leading streaming services and enterprises worldwide, Varnish optimizes the delivery of digital content, APIs, and applications. Its customizable platform empowers businesses to scale efficiently, reduce costs, and deliver outstanding user experiences across video, web, and cloud environments.

