Ora Streaming Launches Fully Managed Private CDN and Edge Delivery Service, Purpose-Built for Streaming Platforms

Streaming services today need more than just low-cost delivery—they need reliability, customization, and predictability.” — Lars Larsson, CEO of Ora and Co-founder of Varnish Software

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ora Streaming, a new private CDN-as-a-service developed by Varnish Software in strategic alliance with Intel, officially launches today. Ora introduces a fully managed, transparent, and high-performance content delivery platform designed specifically for live and on-demand video streaming.Unlike traditional CDNs built for general-purpose use, Ora is engineered for today’s streaming-first platforms. It combines dedicated infrastructure, predictable pricing, advanced edge compute capabilities, and direct access to the Varnish engineering team in a flexible, turnkey solution. Ora targets large to mid-sized broadcasters, OTT providers, and ad-supported platforms that require multi-terabit scale and enterprise-grade quality of service—without the operational burden of building or managing a CDN.“Streaming services today need more than just low-cost delivery—they need reliability, customization, and predictability,” said Lars Larsson, CEO of Ora and Co-founder of Varnish Software. “Ora offers all three, with a focus on the unique needs of video platforms that are scaling fast but don’t have hyperscaler budgets or teams.”Ora is the result of a long-standing collaboration between Intel and Varnish Software, who have worked together for over five years to optimize Varnish Enterprise performance on Intel silicon. In 2024, the companies published a joint whitepaper—Varnish Enterprise Shows Near-Line Rate Performance, Energy Efficiency on Intel® Xeon® 6 Intel has been playing a significant role in the telco industry by providing technology solutions for network transformation, cloud-native deployments, and AI-driven advancements. This expertise and innovation underpin Ora’s infrastructure and enable a highly performant and customizable CDN and Edge Delivery platform."The Ora Streaming service leverages our cutting-edge Intel Xeon 6 platform for reliable, high-performance content streaming," said Cristina Rodriguez, vice president and general manager, Communication Solutions Group at Intel. "Our collaboration with Varnish Software on the Ora Streaming service underscores Intel’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the digital media landscape, as well as our shared goal of ensuring seamless and high-quality experiences for users worldwide.”The foundation of Ora is Varnish Enterprise—the proprietary version of Varnish Cache developed by Varnish Software. With over a decade of continuous investment, Varnish Enterprise delivers enhanced performance, security, and functionality, setting it apart from open-source forks or derivative CDN architectures. This robust and proven platform powers Ora’s ability to meet the highest standards for video delivery.This collaboration supports Ora’s unique model: a fully managed private CDN that removes the typical burdens of DIY deployments or forked software stacks—eliminating CapEx, simplifying operations, and delivering exceptional performance without compromise.Ora is deployed on dedicated bare-metal infrastructure hosted within global Tier-1 ISP networks, enabling global reach, consistency, and speed.Streaming-specific capabilities include dedicated infrastructure with cache partitioning and persistent disk-based caching, built-in edge compute with up to 50% unused processor capacity for advanced workloads, full-featured Varnish Configuration Language (VCL) and VMOD (plug-in functionality) access, strategic PoP placement for high-quality experiences across regions and OpEx-based pricing with no egress, traffic, or overage fees.Ora’s edge platform supports a wide range of use cases—including ad targeting, paywalls, waiting rooms, A/B testing, response manipulation, and WASM-based logic—at no additional cost.Ora represents a new generation of CDN solutions purpose-built for streaming. As legacy CDN economics become more complex and in-house solutions grow harder to scale, Ora offers streaming providers a fully managed alternative—with control, flexibility, and predictable costs built in.Ora leverages partnerships with global Tier-1 ISPs to build a carrier-neutral, high-performance global delivery network and augments it with regional ISPs and carriers as needed. It's offered as an exclusive, fully managed private CDN and Edge Delivery service to select customers—and is available now. To request a tailored demo or speak with the Ora team, visit OraStreaming Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.About Ora StreamingOra is a fully managed private CDN-as-a-service developed by Varnish Software. Built for streaming-first platforms, Ora delivers high-performance, transparent video delivery infrastructure with integrated edge compute capabilities, persistent caching, and fixed, predictable pricing.About Varnish SoftwareVarnish Software is a global leader in high-performance caching and content delivery. Trusted by leading streaming services and enterprises worldwide, Varnish optimizes the delivery of digital content, APIs, and applications. Its customizable platform empowers businesses to scale efficiently, reduce costs, and deliver outstanding user experiences across video, web, and cloud environments.

