Governor Hobbs Announces Appointment of Veronika Fabian and Andrew Becke to Division One of the Arizona Court of Appeals

Phoenix, AZ - Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the appointment of Veronika Fabian, a resident of Coconino County, and Andrew Becke, a resident of Yavapai County, to the Arizona Court of Appeals, Division One. Fabian began her career as a staff attorney with DNA-People’s Legal Services in 1994 and has been in private practice since 2003. Her areas of practice have included consumer protection law, Indian law, and personal injury law.

Becke entered private practice in 2008 after clerking for Arizona Supreme Court Justice Rebecca White Berch. He has primarily practiced as a civil litigator, with experience in fields such as real estate, commercial litigation, probate, and insurance defense.

“It is my honor to appoint two highly qualified, thoughtful attorneys to the bench,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Over the course of their careers, each has demonstrated not only superb legal acumen and a strong sense of justice, but also a deep commitment to their communities and the people of Arizona. I am confident that these values will serve them well on the Court of Appeals for years to come.”

The appointments are to fill the vacancies created by the retirement of Judge Jennifer Campbell and the appointment of Justice Maria Elena Cruz to the Arizona Supreme Court.

