Attack on due process: Immigration advocates lambast misinformation, fear in Bay Area courts

Hundreds of immigrants are voluntarily opting out of court and risking automatic deportation orders, advocates say.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.