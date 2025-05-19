SPHERE Secures Top Honors at 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards and Global Infosec Awards

Kristin Buckley - Principal Strategist at SPHERE

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPHERE, the global leader in identity hygiene, has been recognized as a multi-category winner in both the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards and Global Infosec Award thus underscoring its leadership in identity security innovation.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is a premier industry recognition program that celebrates companies and individuals demonstrating exceptional innovation, leadership, and impact in information security.

Winners are determined based on the strength of their nominations and votes from the global cybersecurity community. SPHERE won:

• Identity & Access Governance Award

• Access Control Award

• Cybersecurity CEO of the Year

Global Infosec Awards honor cybersecurity innovators that demonstrate a unique ability to prevent and respond to today’s most complex cyber threats.

This year they recognized SPHERE with three Global Infosec Awards, all of which were presented at the RSA Conference in San Francisco. They are:

• Best Product - Identity Data

• Most Advanced - Privileged Account Security

• Editor’s Choice - Service Account Protection

“Being honored with these prestigious awards is a testament to our relentless pursuit of security excellence and the hard work of our entire SPHERE team,” said Rita Gurevich, CEO and Founder of SPHERE. “In today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape, identity hygiene is no longer optional—it’s imperative. These awards reinforce our commitment to equipping organizations with the tools they need to proactively secure their environments and outpace emerging threats.”

In a significant internal milestone, SPHERE has promoted Kristin Buckley to Principal Strategist. Formerly in Product Management, Kristin brings a wealth of expertise in identity security to this elevated role, where she will set technical direction for the SPHERE team and mentor team members while representing the company externally through thought leadership and client interaction.

As a woman rising into a senior strategic role in a historically male-dominated industry, Kristin’s promotion reflects SPHERE’s commitment to diversity in leadership and the empowerment of women in cybersecurity. Her voice will play a critical role in shaping SPHERE’s innovation roadmap and in advocating for identity hygiene across enterprises.



