Franz Inc. and Rutgers Announce Strategic Collaboration on AI-Driven Knowledge Graph Research

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ AND LAFAYETTE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franz Inc. , an industry leader in Neuro-Symbolic AI and Rutgers , The State University of New Jersey, today announced a multi-year research partnership to advance semantic data extraction and knowledge graph applications in biomedical informatics, education, and health equity.The partnership leverages Franz Inc.’s flagship platform, AllegroGraph, to develop intelligent data integration pipelines that transform unstructured text into semantically rich, queryable knowledge graphs. Through this initiative, Rutgers researchers will apply Neuro-Symbolic AI techniques to address challenges in clinical data interpretation, academic operations, and societal outcomes.“This collaboration represents a leap forward in our ability to turn raw textual information into structured, actionable knowledge,” said Dr. Partho Sengupta , Henry Rutgers professor of Cardiology and chief of cardiovascular medicine at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, and chief of Cardiology at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, an RWJBarnabas Health Facility. “By combining AllegroGraph’s powerful AI-driven reasoning with our research expertise, we are building new pathways to accelerate discovery in patient care and educational innovation.”The three-year agreement outlines the co-development of domain-specific ontologies, entity resolution tools, and visualization interfaces to enhance research productivity and transparency. The research will also evaluate how semantic technologies can improve access to critical health and academic data while preserving privacy and ensuring ethical AI practices.“We’re thrilled to partner with Rutgers on this groundbreaking initiative,” said Dr. Jans Aasman, CEO of Franz Inc. “AllegroGraph’s ability to unify structured and unstructured data through a Neuro-Symbolic approach makes it an ideal foundation for academic and healthcare research. Together, we aim to redefine what’s possible in data-driven decision-making.”The partnership underscores the shared commitment of Rutgers and Franz Inc. to translate advanced AI research into practical solutions that benefit both institutions and the broader community.About Franz Inc.Franz Inc. stands at the forefront of AI innovation, offering Neuro-Symbolic AI solutions that transform complex data into actionable and comprehensible insights. The company’s flagship platform, AllegroGraph, merges the analytical strength of deep learning with the precision of logical reasoning, establishing itself as a critical resource for Enterprises aiming to capitalize on the latest advancements in AI technology. Catering to an array of needs from intricate data integration and cutting-edge analytics to the creation of dynamic Knowledge Graphs, Franz Inc. delivers potent, scalable, and accessible solutions designed to navigate the complexities of today’s data-driven environments.About RutgersRutgers, The State University of New Jersey, is a leading national research university and the state of New Jersey’s preeminent, comprehensive public institution of higher education. Established in 1766, the university is the eighth-oldest higher education institution in the United States. More than 69,000 students and 27,000 faculty and staff learn, work and serve the public at Rutgers University-New Brunswick, Rutgers University-Newark, Rutgers University-Camden and Rutgers Health.About Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical SchoolAs one of the nation’s leading comprehensive medical schools, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School is dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in education, research, health care delivery, and the promotion of community health. Part of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School encompasses 20 basic science and clinical departments, and hosts centers and institutes including The Cardiovascular Institute, the Child Health Institute of New Jersey, the Institute for Neurological Therapeutics, and the Women’s Health Institute.The medical school has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as among the top 100 medical schools in the nation and No. 1 in the state for research and primary care. Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, an RWJBarnabas Health facility and the medical school’s principal affiliate, comprise one of the nation’s premier academic medical centers. Clinical services are provided by more than 500 faculty physicians in 200+ specialties and subspecialties as part of Rutgers Health and the RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group.To learn more about Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, visit https://rwjms.rutgers.edu Media Contacts:Claire Mulhern MSManager, Media Relations and Digital CommunicationsRutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical SchoolDepartment of Communications & Public Affairs317 George Street, Suite 215New Brunswick, NJ 08901Email: cm1417@rwjms.rutgers.edu

