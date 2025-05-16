Balady+ the first app to feature local maps and redefine the navigation experience in the Kingdom

Submit Release
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Balady, a subsidiary of NHC Innovation, has launched Balady+, an app aimed at improving the quality of life in the Kingdom and facilitating daily navigation for residents and visitors.

The company explained that Balady+ was developed by national talents to be more than just a navigation tool. It offers an interactive map experience with a 3D interface and precise local data that reflects the real routes of Saudi cities and adapts to their changes.

Balady+ stands out as it offers smart navigation services, including real-time road information, locations, and services, as well as indoor navigation within malls, speed bump alerts, roadblock alerts, and integrated data from government entities and the local community.

The company stated that the app reflects Balady’s commitment to its role as a national enabler of smart cities in line with the goals of Vision 2030, noting that Balady+ represents a new technological leap that contributes to a more efficient urban environment that is responsive to needs of those living in Saudi Arabia.

