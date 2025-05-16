Exceptional Mountain Estate with Private Ski Access in Park City, Utah, Heads to Auction with Concierge Auctions

Fred Babcock-Designed 7,700 SF Main Home with Panoramic Mountain View Minutes to Historic Main Street and 30 Minutes to Two Airports Guest Cabin and 3,166 SF Entertainment Barn with Horse Facilities 400+ Miles of Gold-Rated Trails Accessible from the Property Private Ski Access at Tombstone Lift Base on Five Pristine Acres

Top Listing on Utah Market Designed by Fred Babcock to Auction in Cooperation with Paul Benson and Marcus Wood of Engel & Völkers

Between the direct ski access, architectural pedigree, and serene setting just minutes from Main Street, this property embodies everything Park City represents.” — Paul Benson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rare legacy estate is coming to market in the heart of Park City, Utah. Nestled on five pristine acres with direct private ski access to the Tombstone lift base, this remarkable mountain compound – one of the most expensive listings currently on the Utah market – will be offered at auction by Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Paul Benson and Marcus Wood of Engel & Völkers. The estate—previously listed for $26 million—includes a 7,700-square-foot residence designed by acclaimed architect Fred Babcock, a charming guest cabin, and a versatile entertainment barn. Starting bids are anticipated to range between $7.5 million and $14 million, with bidding set to open 12 June via the firm’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, culminating on 26 June.

Blending luxury, adventure, and natural beauty, the property offers an extraordinary lifestyle in one of North America’s most coveted mountain destinations. With sweeping panoramic views and timeless alpine elegance, the three-structure estate is a rare fusion of refined design and mountain spirit.

At the heart of the compound is the 7,700-square-foot main residence. Designed by Fred Babcock, the home showcases enduring craftsmanship with soaring ceilings, rich hardwood floors, and elegant stone fireplaces. Expansive windows frame breathtaking resort and valley vistas, while a recently updated chef’s kitchen with premium appliances anchors the living and entertaining spaces. Multiple patios extend the living areas outdoors, making the home ideal for year-round enjoyment

“This is a generational opportunity to acquire a true mountain legacy,” said Benson. “Between the direct ski access, architectural pedigree, and serene setting just minutes from Main Street, this property embodies everything Park City represents.”

Complementing the main home is a 1,000-square-foot guest cabin offering a cozy yet refined retreat, complete with a bedroom, full bathroom, kitchen, and great room. The 3,166-square-foot entertainment barn further enhances the estate’s versatility, featuring two additional bedrooms and bathrooms, a spacious gathering area, two horse stalls, and ample space for vehicles or equipment—ideal for hosting, recreation, or equestrian pursuits.

“This estate is the definition of mountain luxury,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions. “With private ski access, architectural excellence, and proximity to world-class recreation, it’s truly one of a kind. Our global auction platform offers the perfect stage to showcase such a rare opportunity—ensuring maximum exposure, a streamlined sale, and connection to the right buyer. We’re excited to shepherd this remarkable property into its next chapter.”

The grounds are fully fenced and meticulously landscaped, featuring multiple patios, a round pen, and pasture for horses. With direct access to Park City’s more than 400 miles of gold-rated trail systems, the property is a haven for hiking, biking, and year-round exploration.

Despite its peaceful seclusion, the estate is just minutes from Park City’s vibrant historic Main Street, where over 100 boutiques, galleries, and acclaimed restaurants—including Riverhorse on Main and Handle—await. Cultural landmarks like the Sundance Film Festival, Kimball Art Center, and Egyptian Theatre further enrich the area. For winter sports enthusiasts, world-class skiing at Deer Valley Resort and Park City Mountain—the largest ski resort in North America—is right outside the door. Plus, with Salt Lake City International and Heber Valley airports both within 30 minutes, the property offers exceptional accessibility.

