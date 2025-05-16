MEDIA ADVISORY: DBEDT Hosts Third Annual Hawaii-Made Conference for Island Manufacturers and Producers
MEDIA ADVISORY
WHAT:
Third Annual Hawaii-Made Conference – “I Ka Makeke! Going to Market!”
The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) will host the third annual Hawaii-Made Conference to provide food and beverage manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers and policymakers with tools and insights to help grow Hawaii’s product-based economy.
The full-day conference includes expert-led panels on marketing to visitor markets, commercial kitchen access, product development, and public-sector support, along with dedicated networking sessions and a keynote luncheon.
WHEN:
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
8:30 a.m. – Welcome and Opening Remarks
- Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke
- DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka
WHERE:
Hawaii Convention Center, Room 313
1801 Kalakaua Avenue
Honolulu, Hawaii
WHO/AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEWS:
- Meli James, Mana Up co-founder (keynote speaker)
- James Kunane Tokioka, DBEDT director
- Dane Wicker, DBEDT deputy director
- Legislators, retailers, entrepreneurs, and business and industry leaders
DETAILS:
Key media visuals include Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke’s opening remarks at 8:30 a.m., luncheon keynote with Meli James at 12:15 p.m., and panel sessions and interviews throughout the day.
# # #
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Laci Goshi
Communications Officer
Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism
Cell: 808-518-5480
Lyle Fujikawa
Business Development and Support Division
Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, State of Hawaii
Cell: 808-583-5365
