MEDIA ADVISORY: DBEDT Hosts Third Annual Hawaii-Made Conference for Island Manufacturers and Producers

Posted on May 16, 2025 in News

MEDIA ADVISORY

WHAT:

Third Annual Hawaii-Made Conference – “I Ka Makeke! Going to Market!”

The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) will host the third annual Hawaii-Made Conference to provide food and beverage manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers and policymakers with tools and insights to help grow Hawaii’s product-based economy.

The full-day conference includes expert-led panels on marketing to visitor markets, commercial kitchen access, product development, and public-sector support, along with dedicated networking sessions and a keynote luncheon.

WHEN:

Tuesday, May 20, 2025

8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

8:30 a.m. – Welcome and Opening Remarks

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke

DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

View full schedule

WHERE:

Hawaii Convention Center, Room 313

1801 Kalakaua Avenue

Honolulu, Hawaii

WHO/AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEWS:

Meli James, Mana Up co-founder (keynote speaker)

James Kunane Tokioka, DBEDT director

Dane Wicker, DBEDT deputy director

Legislators, retailers, entrepreneurs, and business and industry leaders

DETAILS:

Key media visuals include Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke’s opening remarks at 8:30 a.m., luncheon keynote with Meli James at 12:15 p.m., and panel sessions and interviews throughout the day.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Laci Goshi

Communications Officer

Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism

Cell: 808-518-5480

Lyle Fujikawa

Business Development and Support Division

Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, State of Hawaii

Cell: 808-583-5365