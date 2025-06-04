Goldpawnership Announces a Memorial Day Salute Live Event Sale

The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. Memorial Day Live Show of Authentic Designer Brands The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. Memorial Day @Goldpawnership Designer Brand Live Show The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. Memorial Day @Goldpawnership Designer Brand Live Show featuring a Louis Vuitton x Nigo Duck Bag!

A Memorial Day Salute Event from @Goldpawnership, Featuring Authentic Luxury Designer Handbags, Jewelry & Diamonds

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goldpawnership announces a Memorial Day live sale event that will take place at 10pm EST on their @Goldpawnershi Instagram link in BIO."We at @Goldpawnership pause to honor and remember the brave veterans, active military members, and their families who have sacrificed so much. We are profoundly thankful for the peace in our country and extend our hopes for peace throughout the world," says Lena of Goldpawnership. "In the spirit of appreciation and community, we invite all our customers to a special Memorial Day Live Shopping Show to experience a more engaging and direct way to discover luxury than traditional consignment shops or second-hand stores. Interact live, see items up close, and get the story behind each piece, and finding the best value in the second-hand luxury market and there's free shipping for this sale event.""Goldpawnership has prepared an exquisite collection for this event featuring iconic brands such as Chanel, Hermes, Rolex, Cartier, Louis Vuitton, Van Cleef & Arpels, exquisite Tiffany diamond jewelry, classic Tiffany Silver, and the coveted Tiffany Diamond T Bracelet. Also showcased will be men's Goyard duffle bags in Celtics green – a true standout – and stylish Gucci backpacks. Our curated selection caters to all, with items for men, women, unisex, children, and adults, suiting all styles and tastes," continues Lena."Please join Goldpawnership's Memorial Day Live Show as we honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice," concludes Lena.About Goldpawnership:Goldpawnership is a premier live shopping destination for buying and selling authentic pre-owned luxury goods. With a commitment to transparency and exceptional customer service, Goldpawnership offers a curated selection of high-end designer items for the last sixteen plus years! Specializing in luxury designer handbags, luxury watches, designer jewelry, gold, silver, platinum, and accessories.



