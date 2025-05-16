Submit Release
Governor Stein Appoints Superior Court Judge for District 1

Governor Josh Stein has appointed Eula Reid as superior court judge in Judicial District 1 (Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Pasquotank, and Perquimans counties). She will fill the vacancy from the retirement of Judge Jerry Tillett.

Reid currently serves as an emergency superior court judge. She previously served as a superior court judge from 2021-2022 and was a district court judge for the 14 years prior to that. She received her B.A. from Elizabeth City State University and her J.D. from North Carolina Central University School of Law.

Read the Governor's full press release.

