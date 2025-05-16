Submit Release
First phase of restoration works on the bronze statues of the façade of the Ruins of St. Paul’s and installation of a lightning protection system

MACAU, May 16 - In order to strengthen the protection of the Ruins of St. Paul’s and improve its resilience against natural disasters, the Cultural Affairs Bureau and the Public Works Bureau will conduct the first phase of restoration and maintenance works on the bronze statues of this monument and the installation of a lightning protection system, from 27 May until the end of June. In order to ensure public safety and carry out the installation of the necessary scaffolding, the Ruins of St. Paul’s (including the area of the VR exhibition “Visiting the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Space and Time” – Exhibition of Virtual Reality at the Ruins of St. Paul’s and the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt) will be temporarily closed to the public at certain times. During the execution of these works, in the aforementioned time period, there will be barricades temporarily installed in the forecourt area and on the staircase of the Ruins of St. Paul’s, separating the intervention area from the public. (Please refer to the table below).

For further enquiries, please contact the Cultural Affairs Bureau through tel. no. 2836 6320 during office hours.

 

Dates and times

Order of works and respective temporarily restricted areas

From 27 to 30 May,and on 17 and 22 June
  • Installation / dismantling of scaffolding;
  • Installation of barricades in the forecourt area and on the staircase of the Ruins of St. Paul’s to separate the intervention area from the public;
  • Temporary closure of the Ruins of St. Paul’s (including the  area of the VR exhibition “Visiting the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Space and Time” – Exhibition of Virtual Reality at the Ruins of St. Paul’s and the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt).

From 18 to 21 June
  • ⁠Installation of barricades in the forecourt area and on the staircase of the Ruins of St. Paul’s to separate the intervention area from the public;
  • The Ruins of St. Paul’s (including the area of the VR exhibition “Visiting the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Space and Time” – Exhibition of Virtual Reality at the Ruins of St. Paul’s and the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt) will be open to the public as usual.

