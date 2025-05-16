Richard Bland College and Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia Launch Workforce Training Initiative in Petersburg

The RBC Dealer Institute is a 12-week program beginning August 4, 2025. Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia slated to open in 2027. More than 450,000 square feet of first-class gaming, hotel and dining space.

Partnership to create career pathways and drive economic growth.

SOUTH PRINCE GEORGE, VA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On August 4, Richard Bland College (RBC), in partnership with Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia, will launch the RBC Dealer Institute at the College’s Workforce & Career Readiness Center in Petersburg. The Institute will prepare approximately 200 trainees to conduct table games beginning with Blackjack, with future plans of introducing Roulette and Baccarat. Over the course of the 12-week program, students will be immersed in a curriculum focused on customer service, game integrity and industry regulations. Additionally, the Institute will emphasize responsible gaming practices to ensure learners are fully prepared for the ethical challenges they may encounter in the field.This initiative aligns with Richard Bland College’s commitment to workforce development in the Petersburg area and throughout the Commonwealth.RBC President Dr. Debbie L. Sydow spoke about the importance of the Institute, saying, “As Petersburg’s economy continues to evolve, Richard Bland College is proud to contribute to workforce development, preparing the next generation of professionals for high-paying jobs in one of the most dynamic industries in the country.”Dr. Kimberly Boyd, Vice President and Chief Research and Innovation Officer at RBC, spoke to imminent community impact of the RBC and Live! Casino partnership.“Launching a program of this scale requires more than vision—it demands strong, strategic partnerships,” Dr. Boyd said. “Collaborating with Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia allows us to share the workload and leverage each other’s strengths.“It’s a true partnership that ensures our adult students receive industry-relevant training, while also helping us scale our impact across the region.”Upon completing the program, students will be eligible to apply for jobs at Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia and other regional gaming establishments. Through this local training initiative, Petersburg residents will be ready to take advantage of the wealth of job opportunities created when the casino opens.Tax Incentives and Community InvestmentThe Cordish Companies' $1.4 billion investment in Petersburg is set to deliver major benefits, including $240 million in tax revenue for the City. Once Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia opens, the project is expected to generate approximately $201 million in annual economic impact and create more than 7,500 construction and permanent jobs. The City intends to use these funds to support public safety, upgrade infrastructure, enhance schools, promote health initiatives and improve quality of life for future generations.“This is the largest tourism and economic development project in Petersburg’s history,” Mayor Sam Parham said. “This opportunity has the potential to help transform our City.“We are committed to creating better jobs for Petersburg residents and attracting visitors from around the world to discover what makes our City a special place.”The Temporary and Main CasinoAs construction advances on the full-scale Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia, a temporary casino is set to open by year’s end, offering an exciting and accessible entertainment option for both residents and visitors. This interim facility is expected to generate approximately 500 new jobs, create additional opportunities for local vendors and deliver meaningful economic benefits to the City.The temporary casino will offer a range of table games and slot machines, giving the community a taste of the casino experience while they await the grand opening of the full resort.Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia is slated to open in 2027. Its destination will feature:• More than 450,000 square feet of first-class gaming, hotel and dining space• 75,000 square feet of meeting, convention and entertainment space including a state-of-the-art venue for concerts and special events from top talent from across Virginia and the greater region• An upscale 200-room hotel featuring 20 suites, resort pool and fitness center• 1,600 state-of-the-art slot machines• 65 live action table games, including a 22-table poker room• High limit slot and table areas• Sportsbook• 10 best-in-class food and entertainment options, including local partners• Free parkingThese amenities will elevate Petersburg into a major entertainment hub, attracting visitors and creating a world class destination for both tourists and residents.New Hotels and Business DevelopmentThe expansion of Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia will spark significant growth in the Crater Road area. The development will bring new hotels, restaurants, retail outlets and other businesses, all of which will cater to the influx of visitors coming for the casino experience. Thousands of new jobs will be created in construction, hospitality, retail and entertainment, providing a wealth of opportunities for the local workforce.The casino complex will occupy 92 acres near the intersection of Wagner Road and Brasfield Parkway. As Crater Road transforms into a bustling commercial district, it’s expected to have a ripple effect across surrounding areas, encouraging further investment and providing Petersburg with the infrastructure it needs to support its growing population and tourism industry.Penny Parayo, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia, emphasized the importance of fostering local partnerships and regional collaboration.“Our goal is to build strong connections within the community,” Parayo said. “This casino is not just about entertainment—it’s about creating a sustainable, thriving economy that benefits everyone in the region.“By partnering with the City of Petersburg and Richard Bland College, we’re working together to ensure the economic benefits of this project are felt for years to come.”The RBC Dealer Institute is available only for adults 21 years of age or older. To register, click here The RBC Dealer Institute will host information sessions on June 2, June 11, June 18 and June 25 from 5 - 7 p.m. in Ernst Hall Auditorium on Richard Bland College’s campus.

Richard Bland College Dealer Institute Spot

