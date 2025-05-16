Renew Financial brings its residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing program to Rocklin, California

Homeowners in Rocklin now have access to PACE financing, joining 359 other cities and jurisdictions in California that already offer the program.

ROCKLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renew Financial , the pioneer and a leading provider of the residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing program, announced today that the City of Rocklin has approved its participation in the program. This decision allows Rocklin homeowners to access PACE financing through Renew Financial, aligning the city with other participating unincorporated areas within Placer County.Rocklin, a suburban city in Placer County with roughly 72,000 residents and over 27,000 households (based on recent Census data), is known for its top-rated schools, family-oriented atmosphere, and dedication to innovation. The residential PACE program aligns with Rocklin's focus on environmental responsibility and developing a resilient community.PACE financing provides homeowners competitive, non-credit score based terms to fund various qualified home improvements. These improvements are then repaid through the property tax bill over a set period. Qualified upgrades include energy and water efficiency projects, solar power systems, roof replacements, and other measures to increase earthquake resilience.Renew Financial COO David Crichton stated, "We are pleased to offer Rocklin residents an accessible and affordable way to improve their home’s efficiency, safety, and resilience through the residential PACE program." He added, "I hope Rocklin’s decision to participate in the program inspires other local leaders to join the residential PACE model to benefit homeowners facing rising utility costs, drought conditions, and aged non-resilient infrastructure."Home improvements financed through PACE offer several key advantages:• Lower energy and water consumption• Support for solar energy production• Advancement of climate change policy objectives• Improved resilience against earthquakes• Creation of local jobsRenew Financial is dedicated to empowering homeowners across California to invest in their properties, contributing to community resilience and environmental sustainability.About Renew FinancialRenew Financial Group LLC (Renew Financial) is a leading residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing provider in Florida and California. Focusing on community impacts, Renew Financial is committed to driving resiliency and environmentally beneficial projects through the residential PACE program. Renew Financial has funded more than $2 billion in PACE projects that have led to greenhouse gas reductions (GHGs) of over 2 million metric tons, equivalent to removing over 424,000 cars from the road. These projects have also contributed to the creation of nearly 27,000 local jobs and savings of over 2.6 billion gallons of water. Renew Financial is a trademark of Renew Financial Holdings, Inc. California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation - PACE Program Administrator License #60DBO-90653.

