Craymo Delivers Uplifting Anthem of Unity with New Single 'Love Together'

FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indie electronic pop artist Craymo is back with another heartfelt anthem for the world. His latest single, “Love Together,” bursts with positivity and infectious energy, blending a modern-retro synth-pop sound that’s as danceable as it is meaningful.Known for his socially conscious songwriting, Craymo continues his mission of spreading love, inclusion, and peace through music. “Love Together” is a vibrant follow-up to his acclaimed hit “One Love One World (We Are One) Freedom Mix,” reinforcing a message of unity in a divided world.Channeling sonic influences from legends like Depeche Mode, INXS, Duran Duran, and Robbie Williams, Craymo delivers an energetic, sing-along track that’s both nostalgic and fresh. The song’s uplifting tone and catchy hooks make it an instant party starter while still carrying a deeper message of hope.The single was recorded in January during the height of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. Reflecting on the experience, Craymo shared, “It was a very surreal and apocalyptic feeling being in Los Angeles during that time. The message of hope and love in Love Together shined a light that helped us get through the sessions.” Working alongside longtime collaborator Brandon Jarrett, Craymo said the two songs recorded during that time—“Love Together” and the upcoming “Tear Me Apart”—feature what they believe are the strongest vocal performances of his career.A seasoned performer, Craymo’s roots run deep. He first gained national attention as a male vocalist on Star Search ‘89 with Ed McMahon and has since shared the stage with notable acts like Smashmouth and Ozomatli. Based in Orlando, Craymo continues to evolve his sound while staying true to his mission: using the universal language of music to bring people together.“Love Together” is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify

