Purtis Creek State Park Seeks Volunteers for ADA Access Improvement Project

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

EUSTACE – Purtis Creek State Park has partnered with the Get Outside Alliance (GOA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving state parks, to host a volunteer workday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 17.

The workday will involve upgrading the park’s Green trailhead to improve access for visitors with mobility challenges. Volunteers will assist park staff and GOA volunteers in mixing and spreading decomposed granite with DirtGlue, an eco-friendly polymer designed to create a stable and level surface for foot traffic, wheelchairs and mobility equipment.

“The mission of Texas State Parks is to provide outdoor recreational experiences for present and future generations” said Aaron Johnston, Purtis Creek State Park superintendent. “We are proud to partner with volunteer organizations like Get Outside Alliance, and our local community, to provide these experiences for everyone. Our mission is universal, and projects like these will help ensure that our parks remain universally accessible for future generations.”

Folks interested in volunteering are encouraged to register with GOA at www.getoutsidealliance.org/upcoming-events. All necessary personal protective equipment and tools will be provided. In addition, GOA will provide lunch at no cost to volunteers.

Purtis Creek State Park covers more than 1,500 acres and managed by Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD). The mission is to conserve natural and cultural resources, provide recreational and educational opportunities, and foster an understanding of the diversity of Texas’ lands and heritage for all generations.

For more information about Purtis Creek State Park and the project, please contact Aaron Johnston, (903) 340-6356, email – aaron.johnston@tpwd.texas.gov, visit the TPWD website or join the Purtis Creek State Park Facebook page.