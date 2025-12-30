DUI Task Force to focus on impaired driving during New Year's holiday weekend in Fremont County

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will be in operation and patrolling for impaired drivers from Wednesday, Dec. 31, through Sunday, Jan. 4, in Fremont County.

“Fremont County will have additional officers, deputies, and troopers on our roads at all hours looking for, stopping and arresting impaired drivers. Do your part and plan to get home safely if you are going to celebrate or use SafeRide,” said Lt. Heath Wharton of the Riverton Police Department.

Task force operations in 2025 have yielded 2,617 traffic stops and 55 arrests of impaired drivers in Fremont County.

There have been two Fremont County alcohol-related fatalities in 2025. Fremont County law enforcement is reminding everyone to never drive impaired and to always wear a seat belt.

SafeRide is in operation on weekends in Lander and Riverton, so call SafeRide at (307) 856-WRTA (9782). Rides are free.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and BIA Wind River police departments.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

-- It is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you have had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or use a ride sharing service or SafeRide to arrive home safely;

-- Contact SafeRide at (307) 856-WRTA (9782);

-- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement immediately or dial 911;

-- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take his/her keys and assist your friend in arriving home safely.

Please contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803 for information about this news release.