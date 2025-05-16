Texas Sets New Records For Total Jobs, Texans Working, Total Labor Force

TEXAS, May 16 - May 16, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas as the best state for job-creating businesses as Texas again set new records for total jobs, the number of Texans working, and the size of the Texas labor force based on April employment data. With a gain of 215,500 nonfarm jobs over the last 12 months, Texas has added jobs at a faster annual rate than the nation as a whole.



"Texas is the undisputed champion for attracting job-creating business investments in the United States,” said Governor Abbott. "Businesses invest with confidence in Texas thanks to the Best Business Climate in America and our highly skilled and growing workforce. That is why Texas employers have added more than 2.5 million jobs since I became Governor and why more Texans are working than ever before. But we will not be complacent. We will continue to advance pro-growth economic policies, invest in career training for high-demand occupations, and partner with Texas businesses and innovators to remain the Best State for Business and the best state for good-paying jobs over the next decade and beyond.



April employment data released by the Texas Workforce Commission shows:

Texas reached a new high with the largest labor force ever in the state’s history at 15,814,400.

Texas reached a new high for Texans working, including self-employed, at 15,171,500.

Texas reached a new high for total nonfarm jobs at 14,320,100 after adding 37,700 jobs in April.

Texas added 215,500 nonfarm jobs from April 2024 to April 2025, growing at a faster annual rate than the nation as a whole.



On Monday, Governor Abbott proclaimed May 12‒16, 2025 as Economic Development Week in Texas. The Governor also recently celebrated Texas winning the 2025 Prosperity Cup as the top state for attracting job-creating business investments, earning Texas the “Triple Crown Trophy” for the best economy in the nation.



On Wednesday, the Governor signed into law three critical pieces of pro-growth, business-friendly legislation to boost Texas' capital market environment and cement Texas as the Best State for Business. The Governor was joined by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dustin Burrows, TXSE Group Inc. Founder, Chairman and CEO James Lee, Texas Association of Business President and CEO Glenn Hamer, and other business and legislative leaders for the bill signing ceremony at the Texas Capitol in Austin.

