Governor Abbott Announces Loloi Distribution Facility In Ennis

December 19, 2025 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Loloi, Inc., a textile brand leader, is building a distribution facility of more than 1 million square feet in Ennis, creating more than 380 new jobs and $20 million in capital investment as part of a multi-phase distribution headquarters development. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $2,451,000 has been extended to Loloi. In addition, the company has been offered a $45,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus.

“Texas is where the crossroads of hard work and opportunity lead to success,” said Governor Abbott. “This $20 million investment by Loloi in Ennis just south of Dallas will create hundreds of good-paying jobs for hardworking Texans. With robust infrastructure and transportation networks providing easy access to key markets, Texas offers unmatched operating advantages for companies looking to expand. There truly is no better place than Texas to live, work, build a business, and raise a family.”

Headquartered in Dallas since its founding in 2003, Loloi is a family-owned wholesale producer and distributor of designer rugs, pillows, and throws and is expanding into other home furnishing categories.

“Texas has been our home since we started Loloi more than 20 years ago, and the state continues to provide opportunities to grow,” said Loloi Founder and President Amir Loloi. “This new facility in Ennis will allow us to add more jobs and create a world-class facility that we are proud of.”

“The City of Ennis is honored to welcome Loloi, Inc. as they expand their operations here in our community,” said Ennis Mayor Kameron Raburn. “This investment, made possible through the support of the Texas Enterprise Fund, represents not only new jobs and economic growth for our city, but also a strong vote of confidence in the talented workforce and vibrant business climate we’ve built in Ennis. We are grateful for Governor Abbott’s leadership and the partnership of the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office in helping bring this opportunity to fruition.”

“This announcement reflects the cumulative work that has gone into creating opportunity in Ennis through partnerships and long-term vision,” said Ennis Economic Development Corporation Director Miriam Castillo. “Loloi's footprint and associated investment mark a meaningful expansion of our region’s industrial base.”

TEF is a performance-based grant that may be awarded to a business relocation or expansion project for which one Texas site is in competition with out-of-state locations to create new, good-paying jobs in the community and attract significant new capital investment to the state.