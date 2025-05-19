Run Like A Warrior Fun Run at Hood College, Frederick MD

Family Fun Run Information Booth for Fun Run Giant Microbes Plushie Prize Lyme Spirochete

Run Like a Warrior Fundraiser hosted by Lyme Warrior and The Leaf Program, Inc. (Frederick) to raise awareness and prevention education for tick-borne diseases.

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frederick Joins Forces for Lyme Disease Awareness with “Run Like a Warrior 5K”

Community race at Hood College unites families, survivors, and advocates in fight against tick-borne illness

“This event is more than a run—it’s a movement to protect our children and empower our community with life-saving knowledge about Lyme disease.” — Christina Murphy, The Leaf Program, Inc.

On Saturday, May 31, 2025, the community will come together at Hood College for the Run Like a Warrior 5K, a spirited fun run co-hosted by Lyme Warrior, The Leaf Program, Inc. (Frederick Branch), and Project Lyme. The event kicks off at 9:00 AM and will raise awareness for Lyme disease while promoting prevention education across Frederick and beyond.

This year's run marks a powerful moment in public health advocacy, as 2025 commemorates the 50th anniversary of Lyme disease’s discovery. Organizers are calling attention to the growing impact of tick-borne illness on children, families, and communities.

Participants can expect music by Good Vibrations, volunteer keepsake bracelets, community booths, a Frederick City proclamation reading, and a raffle with exciting prizes. Awards will be given for the most creatively dressed in green or Frederick-themed gear.

“Our goal is simple,” said Murphy. “We want to make tick bite prevention education accessible, enjoyable, especially to children, caregivers, and schools. This race brings that message to life.”

The race begins and ends at Hood College, 401 Rosemont Ave, Frederick, MD. A full map and directions are available online. Registration is open now, and all proceeds will support ongoing educational outreach.

To register, volunteer, or donate, visit: https://lymewarrior.us/frederick-5k

Contact: Christina Murphy, The Leaf Program – leafoffrederick@gmail.com | 240-446-2883

Map Link: Click here for directions to Hood College

Together, we can run toward a future where no child is left vulnerable to Lyme disease.

