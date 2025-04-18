Three Organizations Unite for Lyme Disease Awareness

Lyme Warrior, The Leaf Program, Inc. – Frederick, and Project Lyme Host 5K Fun Run on May 31 at Hood College

Together with Lyme Warrior and Project Lyme, we’re raising awareness and honoring 50 years of Lyme history to help protect every child’s right to play outside without fear.” — Christina Murphy, VP, The Leaf Program, Inc. Frederick Branch.

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lyme Warrior, The Leaf Program, Inc. – Frederick, and Project Lyme Host 5K Fun Run on May 31 at Hood College

In recognition of the 50th anniversary of Lyme disease’s discovery, three national and local organizations—Lyme Warrior, The Leaf Program, Inc. – Frederick, and Project Lyme—are partnering to host a community-driven 5K Fun Run on Saturday, May 31, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Hood College in Frederick, Maryland.

This special event is designed to raise awareness, educate families, and generate funding for Lyme disease prevention, particularly among children and youth—populations increasingly at risk. All proceeds will support grassroots educational efforts, including school-based prevention programs, caregiver resources, and summer camp counselor training.

“This race is more than a run—it’s a step toward protecting the next generation,” said Christina Murphy, Vice President of The Leaf Program, Inc. – Frederick. “Together with Lyme Warrior and Project Lyme, we’re empowering communities with knowledge that could save lives.”

________________________________________

Event Highlights

• 🗓 Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

• ⏰ Time: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

• 📍 Location: Hood College Campus, Frederick, MD

• 🎉 Activities:

o Fun Run

o Prizes for “Most Green” and “Best Frederick Flair”

o Mini auction for top fundraisers

This 5K also serves as a soft launch of an annual Lyme Disease Awareness tradition in Frederick City each May. The event welcomes participants of all ages and fitness levels. Everyone is encouraged to wear green, the official color of Lyme disease awareness.

Race coordination is being managed by Promo Circus, and organizers hope the event will help establish Frederick as a national leader in Lyme disease prevention education.

Join us in honoring five decades of Lyme disease history—and taking action for a safer, healthier future.

Subject: 5K Fun Run at Hood College to Raise Lyme Disease Awareness – May 31

Contact: Christina Murphy

Vice President, The Leaf Program, Inc. Frederick Chapter

📧 leafoffrederick@gmail.com

📞 240-446-2883

🌐 https://lymewarrior.us/frederick-5k

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.