Shop for native plants on May 24 at MDC's Shoal Creek Conservation Center

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – Gardening is a treasured pastime for many, especially as warmer weather settles in and plants spring back to life. Adding native plants to your property is a great way to help our local pollinators and wildlife while adding stunning pops of color to your landscape.

People looking for native plants for their landscaping needs can come to the native plant sale at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center’s Spring Native Plant Sale on May 24. Missouri Wildflower Nursery and Ozark Soul plant vendors will provide a wide variety of beautiful and beneficial native plants for various types of yards and garden. This free event will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. People can learn more about this sale at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/207996

Native plants are plants that occur naturally in Missouri. This means they are adapted for the many different conditions the state has to offer so they'll require relatively low maintenance once established. The fact that these plants are native means they will also be highly beneficial for Missouri’s pollinators and wildlife.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive in Joplin. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Shoal Creek Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities around the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.