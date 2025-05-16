Partner Real Estate Brings Agents Together for Exclusive Networking Happy Hour at Hangar 24 Brewery
Celebrating Growth, Collaboration, and the Partner Way of Success Mindset”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a fast-moving industry where connection is often replaced by competition, Partner Real Estate is doubling down on what truly drives long-term success: community, collaboration, and a shared commitment to excellence.
On Thursday, May 15, Partner Real Estate hosted an exclusive team Happy Hour at Hangar 24 Brewery in Irvine, Orange County — a gathering designed not just for fun, but to foster meaningful conversations, exchange best practices, and deepen the bonds among high-performing professionals.
“Today was about more than just craft beer and good vibes,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Partner Real Estate. “It was about bringing together the agents who are all-in on growing themselves, their businesses, and the people around them.”
Hangar 24 — known for its dedication to craftsmanship, community, and storytelling — set the perfect backdrop for a gathering of like-minded professionals who believe real estate is more than just a job.
Agents shared success stories, hard lessons, and the “war stories” that shaped them. They walked away not only inspired, but equipped — reaffirming the company’s belief that The Partner Way of Success Mindset is not about the money… it’s about being the best version of yourself.
“At Partner Real Estate, we don’t believe in lone-wolf agents. We believe in collaboration over competition,” said Lori Hintz, Broker-Officer of Partner Real Estate. “Events like these are a reminder that we’re part of something bigger — a movement of agents committed to doing great work and making a real difference.”
The Happy Hour is part of a broader initiative to cultivate a culture of personal growth, leadership, and impact across the company. With momentum building and market demand evolving, Partner Real Estate is setting the bar for what modern brokerage culture should look like — one conversation, one connection, and one agent at a time.
About Partner Real Estate
Partner Real Estate is a California-based brokerage built around empowering agents with the tools, systems, and support to grow their business and serve clients at the highest level. With a proven, team-based model, Partner Real Estate equips agents with company-generated clients, world-class training, and a community of collaboration — redefining what success looks like in real estate. To learn more about Partner Real Estate, visit www.Partner.RealEstate
