SecureLayer7 Launches On-Prem BugDazz API Security Scanner

AUSTIN, DE, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin, TX – October 8, 2024 – SecureLayer7 , a trusted partner in cybersecurity solutions, introduces BugDazz, an on-premise API security scanner tailored for DevOps and Security Engineers. BugDazz goes beyond traditional API security measures, exceeding OWASP standards and ensuring that vulnerabilities are detected and addressed before they become a threat.As the number of APIs grows exponentially, they become prime targets for attackers. Real-world security challenges, such as misconfigurations, improper authorizations, and insecure data handling, are increasingly common. BugDazz addresses these vulnerabilities head-on, empowering organizations to identify and resolve security gaps before they escalate into breaches.Tackling Broken Object-Level Authorization (BOLA)One of the most critical API vulnerabilities is Broken Object-Level Authorization (BOLA), where attackers manipulate the API to access sensitive data they should not have permission to view. This is especially dangerous in industries like healthcare and finance, where unauthorized data access can result in regulatory fines and loss of trust.BugDazz tackles BOLA by providing thorough object-level authorization checks. For example, a financial institution using BugDazz identified a BOLA issue in their transaction history API, which could have exposed customers’ financial data. BugDazz flagged the vulnerability during routine scanning, allowing the institution’s security team to quickly patch the flaw and prevent any exploitation.Addressing Excessive Data Exposure in APIsAnother frequent challenge BugDazz helps solve is Excessive Data Exposure—a common issue where APIs return more data than necessary, making sensitive information accessible. This occurs often in mobile and web applications where APIs return entire data sets, even if only a fraction of that data is needed.One case involved an e-commerce platform that used BugDazz to identify excessive data exposure in its product listing API. BugDazz revealed that product pricing information, including discounts intended only for wholesalers, was being exposed to the public. Thanks to BugDazz’s detailed analysis and reporting, the platform’s development team was able to correct the API response to ensure only necessary data was exposed.BugDazz at CICD Pipelione for Continuous API SecurityBugDazz is designed to integrate smoothly into CI/CD pipelines, providing real-time security feedback to developers without slowing down deployment. This continuous security approach ensures that vulnerabilities are caught early in the development process, minimizing the risk of exposing vulnerable APIs in production environments.A software company, for example, integrated BugDazz into their CI/CD pipeline to test each API build automatically. During one of their test phases, BugDazz flagged a serious SQL injection vulnerability in their authentication API. The vulnerability, if exploited, could have allowed attackers to bypass authentication entirely. Because BugDazz was part of their continuous integration, the team was able to fix the vulnerability immediately, keeping their API secure.Comprehensive Feature Set:1. On-Premise Deployment: Full control over security within your own infrastructure, ensuring peace of mind when handling sensitive data. Organizations retain full ownership of their scanning process, vital for those in highly regulated industries.2. OpenAPI and Postman Integration: Easily integrates with OpenAPI and Postman collections, allowing seamless scanning of existing API definitions without time-consuming manual processes.3. OWASP API Security Top 10 and Beyond: BugDazz scans for vulnerabilities that go beyond OWASP standards, providing organizations with an extra layer of defense against evolving API threats.4. Tailored for DevOps & Security Engineers: BugDazz offers an intuitive interface with detailed reporting, making it easy for security professionals and developers alike to manage vulnerabilities.5. Seamless CI/CD Pipeline Integration: Integrates smoothly into CI/CD pipelines, allowing for continuous security testing and ensuring vulnerabilities are addressed before they reach production.6. Real-Time and Scheduled Scans: Offers flexibility to run scans in real-time for immediate detection or on a schedule for ongoing security management.The Future of API SecurityAs organizations continue to rely heavily on APIs for critical business operations, the security of these APIs is paramount. BugDazz provides a forward-thinking approach to API security, addressing the challenges of today while preparing organizations for the threats of tomorrow. By offering comprehensive, real-time detection and seamless integration into development workflows, BugDazz empowers security teams to stay ahead of the curve."We've built BugDazz to be a security partner for the future," said Pushkar Kadadi, Product Manager at SecureLayer7. Whether you're in fintech, healthcare, or any other data-sensitive industry, BugDazz ensures that your APIs are protected from both known and emerging threats.BugDazz is available now, with flexible pricing options to suit organizations of all sizes. Discover comprehensive API security pricing options , deployment options, and how BugDazz can help secure your APIs, visit the BugDazz API Security Scanner page or contact the SecureLayer7 sales team.About SecureLayer7SecureLayer7 is a trusted cybersecurity partner specializing in pentest as a service by providing security assessment services and solutions. With a mission to protect critical assets, SecureLayer7 provides customized security solutions to organizations worldwide, helping them stay one step ahead of cyber threats.

