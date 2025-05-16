Armstrong appoints Pat Traynor to serve as interim commissioner of ND Health and Human Services

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today announced the appointment of Dakota Medical Foundation (DMF) Executive Director J. Patrick “Pat” Traynor to serve as interim commissioner of the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), effective June 2.

Traynor will take a one-year civil service leave from DMF to serve full-time as interim commissioner of state government’s largest agency, with an approved two-year budget of over $5.7 billion, including federal funds, and a team of nearly 2,500 authorized FTEs. The HHS commissioner is a member of the governor’s Cabinet.

“Pat Traynor is uniquely qualified to lead Health and Human Services in its mission to make North Dakota the healthiest state in the nation and promote physical, behavioral and economic health and well-being,” Armstrong said. “His track record of making organizations more efficient and effective will serve North Dakota citizens well as we continue to see high demand for the wide range of services provided by HHS.”

Traynor previously served as executive director and CEO of the North Dakota Workers Compensation Bureau, now Workforce Safety & Insurance, from 1994 to 2000. He and his team led major reforms to better serve employers and employees while also eliminating a $240 million unfunded liability and building a $350 million surplus.

Traynor became president of DMF in 2000, guiding a foundation team that has invested over $100 million in charities and initiatives to improve health and quality of life throughout the region. He also serves as an ex-officio member of DMF’s committees and board, and as executive director of the Impact Foundation, which provides training to help charities improve their fundraising and service capacity.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to return to state government and continue serving the citizens of the state I love,” Traynor said. “I look forward to working with the dedicated team at HHS to help empower all North Dakota residents and communities to reach their full potential.”

A native of Fargo, Traynor earned his undergraduate degree in economics from the University of North Dakota and his law degree from the UND School of Law in 1991. He began his career as an attorney with the Fargo law firm of Conmy, Feste, Bossart, Hubbard & Corwin.

Traynor has served on the boards of the North Dakota State Retirement and Investment Office, North Dakota Safety Council, Anne Carlsen Center and Gate City Bank, among others. His teams at the DMF and Impact foundations have launched and grown the highly successful Giving Hearts Day, which has helped hundreds of North Dakota and northwest Minnesota charities raise over $225 million since 2008.

Armstrong thanked Dirk Wilke for his service as HHS interim commissioner since January. Wilke will continue in his position as executive director for the public health division of HHS.