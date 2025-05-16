ScribeEMR to Provide Rural Health AI Medical Scribing & Coding Solutions at NRHA’s 48th Annual Rural Health Conference

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScribeEMR, a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare documentation solutions, virtual scribing, coding and medical office services, will exhibit at the National Rural Health Association’s (NRHA) 48th Annual Rural Health Conference, Exhibit Space #901, at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, Georgia, May 20-May 23.Representatives from ScribeEMR, and its medical coding subsidiary, CodeEMR, will discuss their solutions for maximizing revenue and ensuring compliance with hundreds of rural health leaders from across the country focused on raising the standard for rural health in America.“ScribeEMR and CodeEMR understand the complexities of supporting rural healthcare providers, especially in these challenging times, with different documentation, coding, and reimbursement structures for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial payers,” says ScribeEMR Senior Vice President Terry Cielsa. "Our experienced virtual medical scribes and medical coders focus on providing accurate, efficient medical charting and coding so providers can focus on patient care and reduce their heavy healthcare documentation burden. ”Medical Scribing and Coding Solutions Customized for Rural Health NeedsScribeEMR’s remote medical scribes provide live, personalized support by communicating virtually with physicians via a laptop, a smartphone, a tablet, or other communication device during a patient visit. Virtual scribes enter notes in the EMR, update charts, clarify information, and make suggestions to comply with Uniformed Data System (UDS) reporting requirements and Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) quality measures.ScribeRyte AI delivers close to100% accurate clinical notes generated instantly during a patient visit. With minimal training, the ScribeRyte AI system intuitively monitors a physician’s charting habits and the details of a patient’s medical history, and predicts what should be included in each note, saving hours of valuable time. ScribeRyte AI also generates codes that serve as a reference guide to correctly capture billable aspects of a patient encounter.CodeEMR provides the specialty medical coding services needed to address the challenges and requirements of each rural healthcare setting. “What you don’t know about the latest medical coding compliance requirements for your particular practice or rural health center can hurt you and cost you revenue,” says Vice President of Coding Business Development Paul Ferrazza. “CodeEMR has the deep expertise in rural medical coding and auditing necessary to optimize reimbursements, increase profits, and foster growth.”About NRHAThe National Rural Health Association is a nonprofit, nonpartisan membership organization serving eight distinct constituency groups, including rural hospitals and clinics. With tens of thousands of members, NRHA is the largest organization of its kind serving rural health communities.About ScribeEMRScribeEMR is a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare documentation solutions and live, real-time virtual medical coding, scribing, and medical office services for medical practices, hospitals, and health systems. For two consecutive years, ScribeEMR has been ranked "Best in KLAS for virtual scribing services" in the 2025 and 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Reports. ScribeEMR is also the highest rated company in KLAS Research’s Virtual Scribing Services 2024 report. Highly trained U.S. and overseas teams partner with healthcare providers and health systems to improve practice efficiency, maximize revenue, and reduce provider burnout. ScribeRyte AI delivers physician-guided, AI-driven medical charting with unprecedented speed, close to 100% accuracy, and many personalized capabilities.For more information visit www.scribeemr.com

