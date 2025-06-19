Coats Footwear Launches Sustainable Insole Solutions to Enhance Comfort and Performance

CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coats Footwear, a division of global thread and structural components leader Coats Group PLC, today launched its comprehensive Insole Solutions portfolio - an important milestone in advancing sustainable innovation for the footwear industry.Thoughtfully engineered to meet the evolving needs of footwear brands and their manufacturing partners, the range offers high-performance, safety-focused, eco-conscious insole solutions optimised for performance sports, lifestyle footwear and workwear applications.Drawing on Coats’ deep expertise and global manufacturing footprint, the portfolio brings together a wide selection of technically advanced insole solutions that can improve the sustainability credentials of footwear, while delivering exceptional comfort and performance.Holger Hoffmann, Global Head of Cellulose and Channel Sales at Coats Footwear, said: “Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, and our Insole Solutions portfolio is a direct reflection of that ethos. Our new insole range combines eco-conscious materials with cutting-edge performance, offering manufacturers smarter, safer, and more sustainable options.”As consumers demand more from their footwear – beyond just style – factors like all-day comfort, breathability, performance, and ethical manufacturing have become non-negotiable. Insoles, being in direct contact with the foot and often visible, play a pivotal role in shaping the wearer’s comfort and brand perception.“Today’s consumers expect comfort, performance, and sustainability - all in one product,” added Holger Hoffmann. “Our new insole portfolio not only addresses these needs but also gives manufacturers a wide range of options tailored to their specific market segments. It reflects the strength of our innovation capabilities and our dedication to support a more responsible footwear industry.”Sustainability: Insole Solutions products are made using bio-based and recycled materials that utilize a special process that reduces environmental impact. This aligns with growing demand for eco-friendly solutions and supports brands working towards circularity and sustainability targets.Performance: From sports shoes to safety boots, Insole Solutions provide superior comfort, durability, and breathability. Engineered for high-performance applications, products are tailored for different construction methods including strobel-lasted, cement-lasted, and Goodyear welted footwear.Safety: Designed with advanced safety features such as Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) options - conductive, antistatic, and insulative Insole Solutions can help ensure compliance in demanding work environments while maintaining wearer comfort and protection.From an application standpoint, the launch features a robust product lineup designed to meet the needs of various footwear categories, including:For casual and dress shoes (for everyday comfort and flexibility):- Ecoline™ – A non-woven insole with fusion-bonding technology- Ecostrobe – Made with 100% recycled content, featuring fusion bonding for strobel applications- T31 – A non-woven insole ideal for strobel constructions- T89 – A soft, flexible non-woven insole for cement-lasted footwear.- Ecosole™ Range:- Ecosole™ 60: Cellulose insole made from recycled fibers for cement-lasted footwear with non-wicking features- Ecosole™ 80: Cellulose insole made from recycled fibers, for cement-lasted footwear to meet demanding applications- Ecosole™ 100: Economical cellulose insole made from recycled fibers.For high heels (for elevating style without sacrificing support)- T437 – A natural fiber elastomeric insole suitable for Goodyear welted and cement-lasted constructions- T480 – A firm, resilient cellulose insole for cement-lasted applications- T2000 – A versatile cellulose insole option designed for cement-lasted footwear production.For sports footwear (for enhance performance and endurance)- Kabru – A bi-layered, non-woven insole for strobel-lasted footwear, combining a hook-bonded felt layer with a needle-punched base- 4orest – A cellulose insole made with premium virgin fibers, 40% recycled content, and FSCcertification- T438 – An anti-bacterial insole made from 100% cotton and latex.For outdoor shoes (built for resilience in any environment)- Magma – A high-performance woven insole made from dense composite fibers to reduce delamination risks- T91 – A robust, high-density non-woven insole for strobel constructions- T79 – A tri-laminate, non-woven insole with a waterproof core and moisture-absorbing outer layers for superior comfort.For workwear (for tough, high-performance settings)- Enigma Range – Anti-penetration insoles available in insulating, ESD, and conductive variants- T51 – A stiffer, firmer insole for high-demand environments- T495, T50, and T51 – Designed for cement-lasted, Veldtschoen / stitch-down, and compliant soling types.For more information about Coats Footwear and its Insole Solutions Portfolio, visit www.coats.-ends-For further information:To arrange an interview with the Coats Footwear team or to request high resolution images, please contact the Coats Footwear press office:rachel@may-fifteen.co.uk / natalie@may-fifteen.co.ukAbout CoatsCoats is a world leader in thread manufacturing and structural components for apparel and footwear, as well as an innovative pioneer in performance materials. About CoatsCoats is a world leader in thread manufacturing and structural components for apparel and footwear, as well as an innovative pioneer in performance materials. Trusted by the world's leading companies to deliver crucial, innovative, and sustainable solutions, the business provides value-adding products including apparel, accessory and footwear threads, structural footwear components, fabrics, yarns and software solutions. Headquartered in the UK, Coats is a FTSE250 company and a FTSE4Good Index constituent. Coats connects talent, textiles, and technology, to make a better and more sustainable world. To find out more, please visit: https://www.coats.com/en

