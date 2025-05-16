Lumisque Skincare Concludes Sponsorship Following Concerns Over Alignment and Conduct

WESTON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumisque Skincare , the clinical skincare brand behind CO2Lift® Carboxytherapy , has ended its partnership with the Master Injector Series, citing a misalignment in values and unresolved concerns around professional and contractual standards.“As a company that has earned the trust of providers worldwide, we do not take partnerships lightly. When a relationship no longer reflects our standards, it is our responsibility to take action,” said Lana Kerr, CEO of Lumisque Skincare.The decision was made after repeated breaches of agreement and a lack of alignment in how the brand was being represented within the partnership. Lumisque remains committed to upholding the integrity, transparency, and clinical rigor that has defined its reputation in the medical aesthetics community.About Lumisque Skincare:Lumisque is a U.S.-based skincare brand and creator of CO2LiftCarboxytherapy, a leading non-invasive solution for skin regeneration, post-procedure recovery, and intimate wellness. CO2Liftis trusted by board-certified dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and medical spas globally.For media inquiries or partnership interest, please contact:press@co2lift.com | jessica@thejkoagency.com www.lumisque.com | @co2liftpro on Instagram

