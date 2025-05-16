The Journey Beyond Death — An Unprecedented 18-Part Podcast Series on Loss, Consciousness & What May Come After

Outer Limits of Inner Truth Outer Limits of Inner Truth Outer Limits of Inner Truth 1

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Outer Limits of Inner Truth podcast proudly presents “The Journey Beyond Death,” an unprecedented 18-part series that offers one of the most in-depth, compassionate, and thought-provoking explorations of death and the afterlife ever produced in modern media.Show Link: https://www.outerlimitsradio.com/journeybeyonddeath/ Spanning 65 original interviews, including 28 with individuals who have had near-death experiences (NDEs), this series weaves together stories of survival, grief, revelation, and spiritual awakening. It brings together voices rarely heard in one place: grief counselors, psychologists, metaphysical teachers, mediums, and survivors of clinical death—all sharing their deeply human experiences and insights.The series begins by meeting listeners where they are: in the raw immediacy of grief. The opening episodes feature deeply personal accounts from people who have lost children, spouses, siblings, and close friends. These early stories are not sensational—they're sacred. They’re grounded in real-world heartbreak, but also resilience, offering comfort to anyone navigating the silent terrain of mourning."This series was created for people in mourning and for those who are curious about life beyond this world," said Ryan McCormick, host of the Outer Limits of Inner Truth podcast. "The program is not driven by ideology or dogma. It’s about opening a door and letting others walk through it in their own way. I truly hope this presentation can bring people some measure of peace."As the series unfolds, it shifts tone—becoming lighter, more hopeful, and spiritually expansive. What begins as a study of loss becomes a wide-ranging exploration of consciousness, purpose, and the enduring nature of love. Rather than delivering easy answers, The Journey Beyond Death invites listeners to sit with life’s hardest questions. It approaches mortality not with fear or finality, but with reverence, awe, and curiosity.Key episodes in the series include:“Living in a World That Expects You to Be ‘Over It’” – Survivors and experts talk about the pressure to “move on” and what real emotional recovery looks like.“How You Can Help Others in Mourning” – Practical and compassionate tools for being there when someone else is grieving.“After Death Communication (Part 1)” – Psychic mediums, astrologers, and technologists explore how the departed reach back.“First Glimpses of the Afterlife” – Survivors describe the moment they crossed over and what they encountered on the other side.“Life Reviews and the Eternal Impact of Our Choices” – survivors recall reliving every moment of their lives from a soul-level viewAbout Outer Limits of Inner TruthOuter Limits of Inner Truth is a podcast for people who think deeply, question convention, and seek a better understanding of themselves and the world around them. Launched in 2014 on BlogTalkRadio, it earned a reputation as the “world’s only show about Forensic Soul Analysis.” Since then, the show has built a loyal following through candid conversations with thinkers, healers, and survivors—blending spiritual insight with raw discussions on personal freedom, consciousness, and transformation. Covering topics like near-death experiences, past lives, mental health, and the psychology of change, Outer Limits of Inner Truth offers honest, thought-provoking dialogue for listeners who want more than surface-level content. OLIT is the home for seekers.Media Contact:

