White Orchid Counseling Expands Services to Include Psychiatric Medication Management
White Orchid Counseling expands care with psychiatric services, welcoming Dr. Vonnise Hussey, DNP, for medication management and evaluations.
Dr. Hussey brings years of experience providing compassionate, evidence-based psychiatric care to individuals navigating anxiety, depression, ADHD, trauma, and other mental health concerns. Her collaborative approach to treatment ensures that clients receive personalized care that aligns with their therapeutic goals.
Clients can now schedule medication management appointments directly through White Orchid Counseling. Dr. Hussey will work closely with the practice’s therapists to ensure continuity and coordination in treatment planning.
To learn more or to schedule an appointment, visit www.whiteorchidcounseling.com or call 331.244.5276.
