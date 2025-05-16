Submit Release
White Orchid Counseling Expands Services to Include Psychiatric Medication Management

White Orchid Counseling expands care with psychiatric services, welcoming Dr. Vonnise Hussey, DNP, for medication management and evaluations.

We are committed to supporting the whole person. Bringing Dr. Hussey on board allows us to offer a seamless continuum of care for clients who may benefit from both therapy and psychiatric support.”
— Johanna Kasperski
ORLAND PARK , IL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- White Orchid Counseling is proud to announce the expansion of its mental health offerings to include psychiatric evaluation and medication management services. This important step in integrated care is made possible with the addition of Dr. Vonnise Hussey, DNP, a board-certified psychiatric nurse practitioner, to the White Orchid team.

Dr. Hussey brings years of experience providing compassionate, evidence-based psychiatric care to individuals navigating anxiety, depression, ADHD, trauma, and other mental health concerns. Her collaborative approach to treatment ensures that clients receive personalized care that aligns with their therapeutic goals.

Clients can now schedule medication management appointments directly through White Orchid Counseling. Dr. Hussey will work closely with the practice’s therapists to ensure continuity and coordination in treatment planning.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment, visit www.whiteorchidcounseling.com or call 331.244.5276.

