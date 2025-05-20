Kingfish Bay Development in Calabash, NC Wins Best Outdoor Living Home in 2025 Wilmington-Cape Fear Parade of Homes

Kingfish Bay in Calabash North Carolina offers exceptional amenities for homebuyers looking for relaxed coastal lifestyle. Kingfish Bay offers fabulous amenities including a riverfront park with piers. Kingfish Bay Development has a private oceanfront clubhouse on Sunset Beach, with complimentary parking, showers, kitchen access, and stunning views for homeowners.

Kingfish Bay Development was awarded Best Outdoor Living Home and received Silver in the Detached Homes category, both in the $840,000–$870,000 price range.

This recognition is a validation of our commitment to exceptional living. We’re honored to be recognized among the region’s top builders and proud to offer a truly special coastal lifestyle experience” — Jason Faulkner General Manager, Kingfish Bay Development.

CALABASH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kingfish Bay Development is proud to announce it received two prestigious honors in this year’s Wilmington-Cape Fear Home Builders Association Parade of Homes: Best Outdoor Living Home and the Silver Award in the Detached Homes category, both in the $840,000–$870,000 range. The awards recognized the Kingfish Bay Development Palm Beach II model Celebrating its 39th year, the Parade of Homes is a highly anticipated annual event showcasing the finest craftsmanship, design, and innovation from the region’s top homebuilders. More than 80 homes were featured this year across New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties, with judging conducted by a panel of volunteer industry professionals who visited each home in person. Awards are given in a variety of categories by price point, including Best Kitchen, Best Master Bath, Best Outdoor Living, and overall distinctions of Gold, Silver, and Bronze.Kingfish Bay Development was recognized with the Best Outdoor Living Award in its price category for its exceptional integration of indoor-outdoor living spaces, a hallmark of its luxury coastal lifestyle. The development itself integrates pristine natural preservation areas into its new home residential settings, providing an oasis of peace and tranquility in the heart of Calabash, North Carolina. The community was also honored with the Silver Award in the overall $840,000–$870,000 Detached Homes category, highlighting the exceptional quality, design, and attention to detail that define the homes within this exclusive gated waterfront development.Kingfish Bay is just minutes from Sunset Beach and Ocean Isle, and offers custom homes designed to reflect the beauty of the coast and the ease of resort-style living . The development is currently in its final phase, with a limited number of homesites remaining, including properties with direct water access and private dock options.Residents at Kingfish Bay enjoy premier amenities such as:• A private riverfront park with firepits, bocce ball court, fishing, and scenic viewing decks• A pier stretching into the tranquil Calabash river teaming with bird and aquatic life, with a second pier replete with boat slips and kayak launch coming soon• An elegant owners’ clubhouse with a cinema room, fitness center, lounge, and catering kitchen• A lush tropical pool complex with a hot tub and gathering areas• A private oceanfront clubhouse on Sunset Beach, with complimentary parking, showers, kitchen access, and stunning views“This recognition from the Wilmington-Cape Fear Home Builders Association is a meaningful validation of our design philosophy and commitment to exceptional living,” said Jason FaulknerGeneral Manager, Kingfish Bay Development. “We’re honored to be recognized among the region’s top builders and proud to offer homebuyers a truly special coastal lifestyle experience.”To schedule a tour or learn more about available homes in the final phase of Kingfish Bay, visit www.kingfishbaydevelopment.com About Kingfish BayKingfish Bay is a gated waterfront community located in Calabash, NC, offering a rare blend of luxury, nature, and custom coastal living. With premier amenities, walkable access to the Intracoastal Waterway, and proximity to Sunset Beach, it is a sought-after destination for buyers seeking elegance, relaxation, and community connection. The development is now in its final phase of development with prices ranging from $399,000 for a nature preserve-facing bungalow to $3,000,000 for a waterfront home with riparian rights and the potential for private docks.About the Wilmington-Cape Fear Parade of HomesHosted annually since 1986 by the Wilmington-Cape Fear Home Builders Association, the Parade of Homes showcases the region’s best in new home construction and design. It offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for the public to explore homes, meet builders, and experience the latest in architecture, interior trends, and building innovation.

Experience Resort Style Living at Kingfish Bay Development in Calabash, North Carolina

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.