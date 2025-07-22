Job Research Foundation Announces Funding for Investigating Causes and Treatments of Rare Immunodeficiency Disorder

Job Research Foundation offers grants for scientific research into Job Syndrome.

New Submission Guidelines in Place for Scientific Research Grants up to $200,000

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Job Research Foundation , which seeks to help find a cure and treatments for Job Syndrome, has announced the eighth round of grant funding. The Foundation will award up to two grants in the amount of $200,000 each over a two-year period for scientific research into the causes of, and treatments for, Job Syndrome. To date, the organization has funded a total of 16 research projects worldwide. Grant applications can be found online at https://www.jobresearchfoundation.org/grant-application-process . The deadline to apply is October 10, 2025.The long-term goal of the Foundation is to help advance research to identify a cure for Job Syndrome, a rare multisystem immunodeficiency disorder. In the short term, the Foundation hopes the research will improve the treatments for current patients. Previously, special consideration was given to research focused on pulmonary function; this year, however, that stipulation has been removed and all submissions will be given equal consideration. Previous applicants are also encouraged to reapply as well as collaborate with other institutions to expand their research. The application process is open to researchers worldwide, and awardees will be announced in January 2026.Also known as Autosomal Dominant Hyperimmunoglobulin E Syndrome (AD-HIES), Job Syndrome was discovered in 1966 and is a rare multisystem immunodeficiency disorder found in males and females worldwide. Visit https://www.jobresearchfoundation.org/ for additional details.# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.