LIFE’s Gaza Tent Initiative Honored with Prestigious Humanitarian Award in Dubai
Dubai Humanitarian Award being Received by LIFE representatives: Khalil Meek - Chief Development Officer (Center), Abed Alawneh - Community Relations Coordinator (Right)
By Providing Thousands of Families with Tents in Gaza, Life For Relief and Development (Life) Wins Dubai Humanitarian Award for the Most Impactful Partnership
As Gaza endures relentless devastation, with over 50,000 lives lost—18,000 of them children—and more than 100,000 wounded, the need for basic humanitarian support has reached unimaginable levels. Since October 2023, more than 2 million people (over 85% of Gaza’s population) have been displaced, seeking safety in a land where none can be guaranteed. Entire neighborhoods lie in ruins. With no materials available locally to build shelters on a mass scale, families have been left to survive harsh elements without protection.
“Shelter is the first step in helping people rebuild their lives,” said Dr. Hany, Saqr, CEO of LIFE. “Without it, access to food, medical care, and education is nearly impossible. This project gave people not only a place to sleep, but a chance at stability.”
Despite extraordinary challenges, including active conflict zones, restricted movement, and communications blackouts- LIFE’s humanitarian teams risked their lives to reach those in need. The project was fueled by effective partnerships, donor support, and a values-driven approach that placed compassion and action at its core.
LIFE’s humanitarian initiative established communal shelters that evolved into aid hubs offering vital services like food, sanitation, and medical care. Despite extreme challenges—including conflict zones and communication barriers—their teams delivered support across Gaza, Turkey, Jordan, and Israel through strategic partnerships and donor backing. More than just emergency aid, the campaign fostered global solidarity, turning shelters into potent symbols of hope and recovery for displaced Gazans.
As LIFE continues its vital work in Gaza and beyond, this case is a testament to what is possible when humanity unites under a shared purpose. It is a story of resilience, courage, and the unwavering belief that every person deserves shelter, safety, and dignity.
Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, said: “Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) has shown outstanding commitment to partnership, one of the core pillars of effective humanitarian action. Their recognition through the Dubai Humanitarian Award reflects the collaborative spirit that drives our community of over 80 member organizations and companies. This annual award acknowledges the meaningful contributions of those who work together to deliver humanitarian action more efficiently and with greater impact. We are proud to recognize the organization as a valued member of this collective effort."
Dubai Humanitarian is a unique non-profit, global platform and freezone authority, founded in 2003 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai. Dubai Humanitarian hosts a vibrant community of around 80 members, including UN agencies, NGOs, and commercial entities.
LIFE’s award-winning project addresses urgent shelter needs and exemplifies the values at the heart of Dubai Humanitarian’s mission—to uphold human dignity and maximize collective impact in sustainable humanitarianism.
Life for Relief and Development, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA, is a global humanitarian relief and development organization dedicated to providing aid to individuals regardless of race, gender, religion, or cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
Providing Shelter and Hope: Tent Relief for Families in Gaza
