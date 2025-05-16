Attorney General Knudsen announces 2025 Law Enforcement Appreciation Poster Contest winner

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced Jordyn Muggli, of Miles City, as the winner of the fourth annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Poster Contest, during National Police Week. Jordyn is a fifth-grade student at Lincoln Grade School in Miles City.

In her artist statement Jordyn said she made the poster because, “we know that the highway patrol and police are always there to protect us [no] matter what :).”

“Montana is a state that ‘Backs the Blue’ and this contest is a great way to instill that mentality in children at a young age,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “I know that law enforcement officers appreciate the support they receive from the community, especially from Montana’s youngest citizens. Thanks to everyone who participated in the contest, and I can’t wait to visit Miles City and celebrate with this year’s winner.”

Jordyn’s winning poster

Jordyn’s Poster was picked from more than 175 submissions representing 35 classrooms in Montana. Attorney General Knudsen and Montana Highway Patrol Colonel Kurt Sager will celebrate with Jordyn and her class later this month. Jordyn’s class will also receive $750 courtesy of Stockman Bank.

The winning poster will be displayed in Montana Department of Justice offices across the state and made available to law enforcement offices statewide. In addition to the statewide winner, six other regional winners were chosen who will receive $250 from Stockman Bank and an ice cream social delivered by local troopers.

The six regional winners were:

Attorney General Knudsen announced the poster contest in February, encouraging elementary school students to show their appreciation for Montana’s law enforcement officers who risk their lives every day to keep communities safe.

For more information on the poster contest click here.