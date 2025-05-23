Attorney General Knudsen and MHP urge Montanans to drive safe during 100 Deadliest Days of Summer

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen and the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) are encouraging drivers to stay safe on the road as Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer and the beginning of the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer.” Throughout the summer, there will be an increased presence of troopers on Montana roads and highways to crack down on drunk and drugged drivers.

Traffic fatalities have remained steady in 2025 compared to the same time last year. However, more fatal crashes occur during the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day than any other time of year. There were 65 traffic fatalities in Montana from January 1 through May 21 – nearly the same as the 66 that had occurred during the same time last year. Traffic fatalities involving alcohol and speed are down from this time last year. Alcohol-involved traffic fatalities are down nearly 30 percent and fatalities where speed was a factor are down 35 percent, according to preliminary data.

“Together, we can ensure everyone can enjoy the summer with their friends and families. Please, be safe on the road this summer,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “Never get behind the wheel intoxicated, follow the speed limit, and always buckle up. It could save your life or the lives of others on the road.”

“You can expect to see more troopers over this holiday weekend and throughout the summer as we work to keep Montana’s roads and highways safe,” MHP Colonel Kurt Sager said. “Too often we see tragic situations because of people not following traffic laws. Have fun this summer, but please be responsible behind the wheel.”

Simple rules to follow so everyone can make it home safely and enjoy the summer with their families: