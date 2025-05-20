Sistema.bio Signs MoU with Danone to Deploy 6,500 Biodigesters across Dairy Farms

During the 17th edition of the International Agricultural Exhibition in Morocco (SIAM), Sistema.bio announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Danone

Sistema.bio, the global leader in biodigestion technology for farmers, announced the signing of a MoU with Danone, a leading global food and beverage company.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the 17th edition of the International Agricultural Exhibition in Morocco (SIAM), Sistema.bio, the global leader in biodigestion technology for family farmers, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Danone, a leading global food and beverage company.“Danone is committed to supporting smallholder dairy farmers to enhance their farm resilience. We see this partnership with Sistema.bio to implement biodigesters for driving manure transformation as a key enabler to achieving this goal, whilst improving local food sovereignty, environmental impact and economic return.” - Olivier Verdelet, Global SVP of Agriculture & Sustainability, Danone.Danone currently collaborates directly with over 60,000 dairy farmers around the world, many of whom are smallholders managing fewer than 20 cows. Sistema.bio—a global leader in biogas and regenerative agriculture—empowers farmers through access to biodigester technology, training, and financing. Through this MoU, Sistema.bio and Danone aim to support smallholder farmers by introducing biodigesters - a proven manure management solution to mitigate methane emissions, while providing access to renewable energy on-farm. The partnership aims to deploy 6,500 biodigesters by 2030 for smallholder dairy farmers across various geographies, starting with Mexico, Morocco and India.These systems transform livestock waste into renewable biogas and organic fertilizer, which can be used as valuable resources at farm level. Overall, this supports reducing greenhouse gas emissions, lowering production costs, and decreasing reliance on chemical fertilizers. The biodigester’s digestate can also be used as a natural organic fertilizer, which improves soil health and efficient water use, supporting agriculture to be more sustainable and resilient.Supporting smallholder farmersThe program is being initially rolled out in Mexico, Morocco, and India, where implementation is already underway on the ground. “We are honored to collaborate with Danone to adopt a new regenerative agriculture model for milk production,” said Alexander Eaton, CEO and Co-Founder of Sistema.bio. “Thanks to Danone’s vision of a supply chain driven by clean energy and circular principles, we will help thousands of farmers in multiple geographies to turn organic waste into clean energy and natural fertilizer—boosting farm productivity while accelerating the transition to clean energy.”The project aligns with Danone’s Impact Journey toward regenerative and resilient agriculture and “Hlib Bladi” program, which supports local milk sovereignty and promotes sustainable farming practices in Morocco.“We are especially proud to see Morocco playing a leading role in this global agricultural ambition driven by Danone. This partnership with Sistema.bio reflects our commitment to taking concrete action toward a more sustainable and resilient agriculture. By deploying accessible solutions like biodigesters, we are helping our farmers transition toward a more circular, self-sufficient, and environmentally respectful model,” declared Hervé Orama Barrère, CEO of Centrale Danone-Morocco.This partnership marks a major step toward decarbonizing dairy farming by delivering locally adapted high-impact technological solutions, at the service of the farmers, ultimately empowering local communities to drive meaningful climate action.-------------------------About DanoneDanone is a leading global food and beverage company with three main fast-growing categories: Essential Dairy and Plant-based products, Waters, and Specialized Nutrition. With a long-standing mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environmental impact.More information: www.danone.com/ About Sistema.bioSistema.bio is the biogas and RegenAg leading platform dedicated to empowering family farmers by providing access to innovative biodigester technology, training, and financing. These solutions address critical challenges related to poverty, food security, and climate change. Working together with farmers worldwide in more than 30 countries across Africa, Asia and LATAM, Sistema.bio delivers high-quality carbon mitigation, and climate change adaptation programs backed by Measurement, Reporting and Verification (MRV) supported with IoT.More information: www.sistema.bio

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.