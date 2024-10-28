Sistema.bio Acquires Inclusive Energy to Add Precision to Farmer Driven Carbon Market

From left to right: Camilo Pagés, CPO & Co-Founder of Sistema.bio; Alex Eaton, CEO & Co-Founder of Sistema.bio; and Vijay Bhopal, CEO of Inclusive Energy, celebrate the strategic acquisition of Inclusive Energy by Sistema.bio. Innovative solutions for sustainable energy production.

With this acquisition, Sistema.bio combines its position as the largest full-service biogas company with the first biogas-specific platform for dMRV.

NAIROBI, KENYA, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sistema.bio, a global leader in the delivery of biogas technology , financing, and services for family farmers worldwide, announces the acquisition of Inclusive Energy (IE) . As a pioneer in remote sensors for biogas and solar energy systems, IE is at the forefront of digital Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (dMRV). This strategic acquisition will significantly enhance Sistema.bio’s capacity to deliver high-impact biogas solutions with improved digital MRV capabilities, benefiting farmers worldwide with better service and long-term support.With this acquisition, Sistema.bio combines its position as the largest full-service biogas company with the first biogas-specific platform for dMRV, enabling the delivery of carbon emission reduction projects at scale with high-quality digital monitoring.Alex Eaton, CEO and co-founder of Sistema.bio, shared: “We have been thoroughly impressed by Inclusive Energy’s digital MRV platform, which we have been integrating into our biogas units as part of our global carbon emissions reduction initiatives over the past three years. This acquisition marks an exciting new phase, allowing us to accelerate both technologies to better serve farmers and reduce carbon and methane emissions.” Eaton also emphasized that integrating the two companies is a strategic move to reinforce Sistema.bio’s commitment to climate action, accelerating progress toward achieving a 1% reduction in annual global GHG emissions by 2030.Inclusive Energy’s innovation and expertise in remote monitoring, tracking, and reporting on biogas system performance align seamlessly with Sistema.bio’s objective to provide sustainable and efficient biogas solutions to family farmers and stakeholders. The combination of both companies’ capabilities will not only improve the accuracy of carbon emission reduction reporting and enhance customer service for farmers—demonstrated through collaboration on thousands of farms to date—but will also strengthen Sistema.bio’s position as a leader in high-quality, high-integrity carbon credits.Vijay Bhopal, CEO of Inclusive Energy, when speaking about this new alliance said: “Sistema.bio has a proven track record of commercial and technical innovation leading to real-world impact through delivery at scale. We are excited to join their mission to serve millions of farmers, and, together, to drive the biogas market forward towards its potential. With Sistema.bio we are well placed to ensure that Inclusive Energy’s digital technologies are used to improve lives and maximize credibility in the carbon markets.”By integrating Inclusive Energy’s cutting-edge technology into Sistema.bio’s platform, the company is poised to expand its offerings and grow in the IoT and remote sensing space. This acquisition will enable Sistema.bio to better support farmers and partners with a real-time monitoring system for biogas digesters, utilizing intelligent sensing and communication tools. This will facilitate remote diagnosis, usage analytics for carbon reporting, and data insights for predictive maintenance.“The Sistema.bio Board of Directors supports the integration of Inclusive Energy's dMRV technology into farmer energy transition technologies. In addition to strengthening business growth at scale, IE technology enhances farmers’ ROI from biogas and regenerative agriculture systems by ensuring the integrity of carbon impact data." said Joyce Cacho, Independent Board Chair at Sistema.bio.For Sistema.bio and Inclusive Energy, delivering a streamlined service experience to users and clients remains a top priority. Accordingly, all existing Inclusive Energy customer and partner contracts will remain intact, ensuring data confidentiality, service access, and maintenance as originally agreed.About Sistema.bioSistema.bio is a social enterprise platform dedicated to empowering family farmers by providing access to innovative biodigester technology, training, and financing. These solutions address critical challenges related to poverty, food security, and climate change. They manufacture and distribute high-quality, affordable biodigesters that enable farmers to convert waste into renewable energy and organic fertilizer. Working together with farmers worldwide, Sistema.bio delivers high-quality carbon mitigation, sequestration and climate change adaptation programs backed by Measurement, Reporting and Verification (MRV) supported with IoT. Sistema.bio works with family farmers all over the world to reduce their carbon footprint, make them more productive and more efficient and create a healthier sustainable environment on their farms.

