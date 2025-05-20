Lucideon Transforms Global Knowledge Access with Soutron-Powered Lucideon Online Information Service (LOIS)

Soutron Global Logo

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soutron Global, an internationally recognized SaaS provider of information management and preservation solutions for archives, libraries, museums and knowledge management hubs, is proud to announce that Lucideon, a world-leading materials science consultancy, has successfully transformed its information management and library services with Soutron Library Management Software. The new Lucideon Online Information Service (LOIS) has enhanced access to the company’s vast knowledge resources for clients and staff worldwide, significantly enhancing their ability to support their clients across various industries.Lucideon, known for its expertise in materials science and R&D support across the healthcare, aerospace, nuclear, energy and construction industries, faced a significant challenge: its legacy library and abstract database systems were outdated and unable to support online access to critical research materials. The company needed an accessible, modern, secure and intuitive platform to consolidate its World Ceramics Abstracts database, traditional library materials and digital documents.After extensive research, Lucideon selected Soutron Global to deliver a custom, scalable and branded Search Portal that would provide:• Unified access to all knowledge resources through a single portal• Secure, gated entry for internal staff and technology partners• Seamless search, retrieval and request functionality for research materials• Future-ready technology with continuous updates and enhancementsDuring implementation, the Soutron team worked closely with Caroline Mullington, Information Services & Technology Partnerships Capability Leader at Lucideon, to ensure a smooth transition. The result: an intuitive, customized knowledge platform that transformed the way Lucideon’s teams’ access and manage information.“Soutron has been a brilliant, massive step forward for us and is now central to everything we do in the library,” says Caroline. “We worked closely with the Soutron team to migrate our materials and build our collection. We've accomplished so much in a short time frame, and that wouldn't have happened without Soutron’s support.”The results have been transformative. The newly launched LOIS platform is now fully integrated with Lucideon’s internal intranet and offers a self-checkout system for onsite materials, online access to proprietary research papers and a streamlined request process for off-site collections.With comprehensive usage reports, Lucideon is also gaining valuable insights into how its knowledge resources are utilized, shaping future enhancements and expanding access through new value-added information portals powered by Soutron technology.“The Soutron team has been incredibly supportive. We couldn't have asked for anything more, and we’re thrilled with the final results,” says Caroline.Visit the Soutron Global website to read the new case study in full on how Soutron software enabled the Library Team to support their colleagues and partners internationally with improved information services.About Soutron Global, Inc.Soutron Global is an internationally recognized SaaS provider of transformative information management and preservation solutions for archives, libraries, museums and knowledge management hubs. Backed by decades of experience, award-winning leadership and a commitment to innovation, we empower organizations of all types to transform how they organize, access, preserve and deliver their collection assets. From library holdings and proprietary knowledge to cultural artifacts and archival assets, Soutron Global solutions enhance access, preservation and findability. Dedicated to exceeding client expectations, we embrace new challenges and consider our clients' success to be our success.

