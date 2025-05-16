Traffic shift on Pacific Avenue and Chateau Road as roundabout work continues

MEDORA, N.D. – Beginning the week of May 22, the North Dakota Department of Transportation will redirect traffic on Pacific Avenue through the two north side lanes of the new roundabout at Chateau Road.

Motorists traveling on Chateau Road will turn onto Pacific Avenue on the east side of the roundabout. Pedestrians will be routed onto the new concrete sidewalk running along the north side of the new roundabout.

This adjustment will allow construction to continue on the roundabout’s south side lanes, advancing the Medora Business Loop and City Section project.

This project represents a significant investment in Medora’s infrastructure as the city prepares for increased visitors with the grand opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. The NDDOT is committed to transparency and will keep the public informed as the project progresses.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or locate the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

