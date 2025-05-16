Submit Release
Livestock Brand Commission to host saddle microchipping event May 30

For immediate release: May 16, 2025

Baton Rouge, La. – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission will host its next saddle microchipping event on Friday, May 30, from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. It will be held at the Burton Complex located at 7001 Gulf Highway in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in conjunction with the Louisiana High School Rodeo Association.

LDAF’s microchip identification program provides all saddle owners in the state of Louisiana the opportunity to have their saddles registered and identified by using a microchip implant. If microchipped saddles are ever stolen, the program allows brand officers to confirm ownership and return the property.

“Saddles are expensive and typically do not have identifiable marks or serial numbers,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “This program assists with the return of saddles in the event they are stolen. We’ve had great success with the program thus far, chipping hundreds of saddles since its inception. We are proud to be able to bring this service to our equine community.”

The saddle microchipping program is a joint venture of the Livestock Brand Commission, parish sheriff’s offices, other law enforcement agencies, parish cattlemen’s associations, and riding clubs.

Should there be any questions, please contact the Livestock Brand Commission at 225-925-3962 or Stephanie Rodrigue with the Louisiana High School Rodeo Association at 337-540-4623.

