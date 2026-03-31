ENTOUCH’s Shana Santoni Honored as 2026 RFMA Vendor of the Year

Shana Santoni - ENTOUCH

ENTOUCH, the leader in multisite energy management, announces Shana Santoni, Director of National Accounts, is the RFMA 2026 Vendor of the Year

Shana is a true RFMA believer and knows the value of membership and relationships” — Debi Kensell, Executive Director & CEO of the RFMA

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENTOUCH, the leader in multisite energy management, is proud to announce that Shana Santoni, Director of National Accounts, has been named the 2026 Vendor of the Year by the Restaurant Facility Management Association (RFMA). This prestigious recognition highlights her dedication to fostering meaningful industry relationships and her commitment to helping customers utilize data-driven energy management software to reduce usage, generate operational efficiencies, create comfort, and support sustainability goals.

Since joining ENTOUCH in 2022, Santoni has championed solutions that provide facility operators with the insights needed to lower operational costs and improve efficiency. Her professional philosophy centers on active participation and service, ensuring restaurant partners can easily monitor and reduce energy usage without sacrificing customer or employee satisfaction. With an extensive career in facilities management dating back to 2014, she brings a wealth of expertise in building strong, result-oriented partnerships.

"Shana is a true RFMA believer and knows the value of membership and the relationships that happen through getting involved," said Debi Kensell, Executive Director and CEO of the Restaurant Facility Management Association. "I am so happy to see her honored with this award!"

Santoni is deeply involved with RFMA, the premier organization dedicated to advancing the restaurant facility management profession. She was recently appointed Co-Chair of the Membership Committee and participates in impactful initiatives like Females in Facilities and RFMA Gives. Her passion for helping others and protecting the environment makes her role at ENTOUCH a natural fit, allowing her to advocate for sustainable, cost-saving solutions across the industry.

Her authentic approach to client success resonates strongly with facility managers who rely on trusted vendors to solve complex operational challenges. "Shana is the definition of what a true RFMA partner looks like," said Michele Preston, CRFP, facilities operations manager at AL Copelands Investments. "She leads with heart, integrity and professionalism. Her authenticity shows through the encouragement and support of others - always genuine, always invested." During the recent RFMA National Convention, Michele Preston was honored as RFMA’s 2026 Restauranteur of the Year.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.