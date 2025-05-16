Secretary Naig Issues Statement on President Wintersteen’s Retirement from Iowa State University

DES MOINES, Iowa (May 16, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig issued the following statement today after President Dr. Wendy Wintersteen announced her retirement from Iowa State University:

“Congratulations to Dr. Wintersteen on her impactful and distinguished career at Iowa State University. She has served with distinction for over four decades, including making history as the University’s first female president. Her leadership fostered growth in undergraduate education and has profoundly impacted agricultural innovation for the better.

Dr. Wintersteen has been a tremendous advocate for agriculture and the State of Iowa throughout her career. It has been my pleasure to work alongside Dr. Wintersteen to serve and strengthen Iowa agriculture, especially our rural areas. All Iowans have greatly benefited from her leadership.

I am grateful for her partnership and, most of all, her friendship. I wish Wendy and Robert all the best as they choose their next adventure in retirement.”

