Veteran’s rekindling with art lands him in National Art Festival

Art was a big part of John Lewis’ life growing up in Brooklyn, New York. Born in Puerto Rico to Trinidadian parents, he sought solace from the inner-city streets while living with his parents and 8 siblings.

Being the eldest child, Lewis found his outlet in drawing. His first inspiration as an elementary school student was comic books. By high school, he was teaching other students one day of the week under the guidance of a teacher who saw his rare talent.

After joining the Army, his focus on art dwindled until it disappeared. After he served as a tanker, family life took center stage, and he was even further removed from his passion.

Just a few years ago, his wife Natalie―also an Army Veteran―discovered his artwork from high school while searching for documents. When she asked if he was an artist, he said, “I used to draw.” She responded, “You are an artist. It is a God-given gift and not using the gifts God gave you is like a slap in the face.” A month later, when he returned home from work, Natalie had purchased canvases, paint, charcoal and other art supplies.

Lewis, now 45, participates in recreation therapy at the Orlando VA Healthcare System and he was exposed to other forms of art there.

“I didn’t know about this program until last year,” he said. “This helps me in so many ways.”

Much like his namesake, this artist believes others should follow the words of the late Rep. John Lewis: “Do not get lost in a sea of despair. Be hopeful, be optimistic.”

“I think all Veterans need an outlet. We need something to take us away. To relax us, to deal with my experiences,” he shared.

Lewis also spends time teaching senior Veterans and retirees to paint as a way of giving back.

“I want to pass it on and help them,” he added.

This year he entered his local Creative Arts Festival, and his work was selected to the national level competition. The National Veterans Creative Arts Festival is being held from May 11-18 in Indianapolis.

His advice to other Veterans is “don’t give up. Find an outlet.”