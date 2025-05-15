This spring season, protect your Personally Identifiable Information (PII)

During spring, many Veterans and beneficiaries are busy cleaning house. Spring is also a good time to clean more than your home by reducing paper and disposing of outdated electronic devices. While navigating what to keep and what to dispose of, it’s an ideal time to review the steps needed to protect your personally identifiable information (PII) and reduce the possibility of experiencing identity theft. This includes knowing how to protect your PII in the online environment, starting with validating who has access to your VA records, and properly disposing of paper and digital documents or no longer utilized electronic devices.

VA encourages Veterans and their beneficiaries to use spring cleaning as an opportunity to review and practice online safety habits. Taking simple, yet effective, measures may contribute to a more secure online environment for everyone.

Update your technology often. Update your computer operating systems, internet browsers and mobile devices with the latest software upgrades and security patches. Be sure to also use antivirus and antispyware software to remove malicious programs from your computer.

Enable Multi-Factor Authentication. Use two-factor authentication, also known as Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), whenever possible. This authentication adds an extra layer of security by requiring a second form of identification and password.

Secure devices and documents: Restrict unauthorized access by using strong passwords across multiple accounts.

Maximize privacy settings on all active social media accounts to prevent unauthorized access and to protect information from unknown users.

Avoid sharing personal information. Refrain from entering personal information—such as social security numbers, VA login credentials, or financial details—on unfamiliar or unsecured websites.

Report suspicious activity. If you suspect you have experienced fraud, you can find resources to file a report to the appropriate agency by visiting https://vsafe.gov or by calling 833-38V-SAFE.

Just as it is important to ensure your computer systems are up to date, it is important for you to review and validate who has access to your VA records and to know what information may be viewed by others, such as a VA appointed Power of Attorney (POA).