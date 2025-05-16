Honoring Veterans: Army Veteran Frank Cohn

Franz “Frank” Cohn was born in August 1925 in Breslau, Germany. His family fled to the United States just before the Nazi Kristallnacht.

Cohn was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1943. During his basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia, he was sworn in as a U.S. citizen. Soon after, he was assigned to the 87th Infantry Division and sent to Europe. Cohn’s fluency in German led to his reassignment to a military intelligence unit, where he interrogated German prisoners of war during the Battle of the Bulge and other key campaigns.

After World War II, Cohn continued his military career, retiring as a colonel in 1978 after 35 years of service. His distinguished career included work as a military police officer and Chief of Staff of the Military District of Washington. Cohn’s contributions were recognized with numerous awards, including a French Legion of Honor, the German Grand Service Cross and the top military police medal, the Order of the Marechaussee.

Beyond his military achievements, Cohn dedicated his time to educating others about the Holocaust and his experiences. He shared his story of survival and service as a volunteer at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

We honor his service.

