Cre8tive Con 2026 Opens Speaker Applications for Visionary Leaders In Entrepreneurship

Cre8tive Con is now accepting speaker applications.

Cre8tive Con 2026 Is The Premiere Business Conference For Entrepreneurs.

Nationally Acclaimed Conference Seeks Experts in Entrepreneurship, Business Growth, and Media Mastery

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The stage is set and the spotlight is waiting. Cre8tive Con, the premier gathering for entrepreneurs, content creators, podcasters, and thought leaders, has officially opened its Speaker Call for the 2026 event, returning to the prestigious InterContinental Hotel in downtown Chicago in February 2026.

Organizers are now accepting applications from proven leaders, innovators, and industry disruptors ready to deliver high-impact, tactical talks that inspire real results.

“This isn’t your average conference—it’s a launchpad for thought leaders who are ready to create waves of influence,” says Julie Lokun, JD, founder of Cre8tive Con. “We’re calling on speakers who can empower attendees with actionable takeaways and a clear path to elevation.”

Who We're Looking For:

Cre8tive Con 2026 seeks dynamic speakers with expertise in:

Business growth and monetization strategies

Media omnipresence and personal branding

Public speaking and high-conversion communication

Podcasting, publishing, and thought leadership

AI, innovation, and future trends

Wellness and high-performance leadership

Why Speak at Cre8tive Con? Cre8tive Con is an acclaimed business conference that is looking for high-level thought leaders making a big impact in the entrepreneurial landscape. Dominick Domasky, the co-founder of the event, says, "Access to our stage and community has been a game changer for past speakers. We are searching for high-level thought leaders who will leave our audience with actionable results."
PERKS:

Share the stage with nationally recognized influencers and keynote speakers

Be featured in media promotions, digital content, and event programs

Gain access to an engaged, high-level audience of creators and entrepreneurs

Receive complimentary VIP access to the full event

Past speakers include global business leaders like David Meltzer, and Cre8tive Con 2026 is poised to deliver even more expansive opportunities for visibility and impact.

Application Deadline: October 31, 2025
Submit your speaker application today at: https://www.cre8tivecon.com/callforspeakers

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or custom stage features, please contact:
Chris Cushing
Director of Administration
Email: chris@cre8tivecon.com

About Cre8tive Con
Founded by media strategist and entrepreneur Julie Lokun, JD, Cre8tive Con is a three-day immersive experience that unites innovators, entrepreneurs, and creators who are driven by impact and authenticity. The event is designed to amplify voices, create momentum, and build lasting collaborations through workshops, panels, and unforgettable mainstage moments.

Website: www.cre8tivecon.com
InterContinental Hotel | Chicago | February 2026
Julie Drost Lokun
The Mediacasters
+1 847-361-9519
The Mediacasters is an innovative omni-media company dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and creatives to amplify their voices across diverse platforms. Founded and led by Julie Lokun, JD—a dynamic communications expert, podcast host, and PR strategist—The Mediacasters is a beacon for those looking to break barriers and make a lasting impact in their industries. At its core, The Mediacasters champions "voices of change", providing clients with the tools and strategies to elevate their personal and professional brands. The company's mission is to ensure that every voice is heard, valued, and positioned to inspire transformation in the world. Services That Speak to Your Potential The Mediacasters offers an all-encompassing approach to media, including: Podcast Development: From concept to execution, guiding clients to create podcasts that resonate with their target audience. Book Publishing: Assisting authors in navigating the publishing process to share their stories and expertise. Stage Presence: Elevating public speaking skills and opportunities to empower individuals to deliver their message confidently. Omni-Media Strategy: Integrating branding, PR, and storytelling across digital and traditional platforms for maximum exposure. Julie Lokun, JD: A Visionary Leader Julie Lokun, JD, is the heart of The Mediacasters. As a lawyer turned media maven, she combines her analytical skills with a passion for storytelling to craft innovative campaigns that drive results. Her expertise in podcasting, PR, and strategic communications has helped countless entrepreneurs rise above the noise and establish themselves as leaders in their fields. Julie’s track record of creating successful platforms, including the globally acclaimed Obsessed podcast and the annual Cre8tive Con conference, underscores her ability to build communities and spark meaningful conversations. A Community of Changemakers The Mediacasters isn’t just a service provider—it’s a community. Through collaborations with influencers, authors, and entrepreneurs, the company fosters a network where innovation thrives, and transformative ideas take root. By providing a stage for underrepresented voices and focusing on actionable results, The Mediacasters exemplifies the power of omni-media to drive change and tell the stories that matter most. Join the Movement Whether you’re a budding entrepreneur, a seasoned professional, or someone with a story to tell, The Mediacasters is your partner in making your voice heard. Together, we’ll build a world where authenticity leads, and innovation follows.

