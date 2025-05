Cre8tive Con 2026 Opens Speaker Applications for Visionary Leaders In Entrepreneurship

Cre8tive Con 2026 Is The Premiere Business Conference For Entrepreneurs.

Nationally Acclaimed Conference Seeks Experts in Entrepreneurship, Business Growth, and Media Mastery

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The stage is set and the spotlight is waiting. Cre8tive Con , the premier gathering for entrepreneurs, content creators, podcasters, and thought leaders, has officially opened its Speaker Call for the 2026 event, returning to the prestigious InterContinental Hotel in downtown Chicago in February 2026.Organizers are now accepting applications from proven leaders, innovators, and industry disruptors ready to deliver high-impact, tactical talks that inspire real results.“This isn’t your average conference—it’s a launchpad for thought leaders who are ready to create waves of influence,” says Julie Lokun , JD, founder of Cre8tive Con. “We’re calling on speakers who can empower attendees with actionable takeaways and a clear path to elevation.”Who We're Looking For:Cre8tive Con 2026 seeks dynamic speakers with expertise in:Business growth and monetization strategiesMedia omnipresence and personal brandingPublic speaking and high-conversion communicationPodcasting, publishing, and thought leadershipAI, innovation, and future trendsWellness and high-performance leadershipWhy Speak at Cre8tive Con? Cre8tive Con is an acclaimed business conference that is looking for high-level thought leaders making a big impact in the entrepreneurial landscape. Dominick Domasky, the co-founder of the event, says, "Access to our stage and community has been a game changer for past speakers. We are searching for high-level thought leaders who will leave our audience with actionable results."PERKS:Share the stage with nationally recognized influencers and keynote speakersBe featured in media promotions, digital content, and event programsGain access to an engaged, high-level audience of creators and entrepreneursReceive complimentary VIP access to the full eventPast speakers include global business leaders like David Meltzer, and Cre8tive Con 2026 is poised to deliver even more expansive opportunities for visibility and impact.Application Deadline: October 31, 2025Submit your speaker application today at: https://www.cre8tivecon.com/callforspeakers For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or custom stage features, please contact:Chris CushingDirector of AdministrationEmail: chris@cre8tivecon.comAbout Cre8tive ConFounded by media strategist and entrepreneur Julie Lokun, JD, Cre8tive Con is a three-day immersive experience that unites innovators, entrepreneurs, and creators who are driven by impact and authenticity. The event is designed to amplify voices, create momentum, and build lasting collaborations through workshops, panels, and unforgettable mainstage moments.Website: www.cre8tivecon.com InterContinental Hotel | Chicago | February 2026#Cre8tiveCon2026 #CallForSpeakers #SpeakAtCre8tiveCon

