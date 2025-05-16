Toyota ShareLunker Program Enjoys Another Successful Collection Season

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

ATHENS – The 2025 Toyota ShareLunker program powered forward with another excellent collection season for the fifth consecutive year.

Anglers provided 14 Legacy Class ShareLunkers from nine different public lakes across the state of Texas. Another new waterbody recorded its first Legacy Class fish, and O.H. Ivie, the reigning waterbody champion for the past five seasons, finished 2025 with six of the 14 total Legacy Class entries.

O.H. Ivie retained its designation as the undisputed leader with 59 Legacy Class fish during the five-year span. The lake sprinted across the finish line in 2025 with three consecutive Legacy Lunkers to close out the collection season. The West Texas hotspot accumulated 12 Legacy Class Lunkers in 2021, 2022 and 2024 and amassed a record-shattering 15 ShareLunkers in 2023.

“The 2025 collection season was another standout year for the Toyota ShareLunker program, and it’s all thanks to the dedication and passion of ShareLunker anglers,” said Natalie Goldstrohm, Toyota ShareLunker Program Coordinator. “With new lakes joining the Legacy Class ranks, and returning favorites like O.H. Ivie continuing to impress, it’s clear that lunker bass fishing in Texas is thriving. Every ShareLunker catch helps Texas Parks and Wildlife Department advance bass genetics, fisheries management and angler recognition across the state.”

Key highlights from the 2025 Toyota ShareLunker collection season:

Nine reservoirs delivered Legacy Class Lunkers (O.H. Ivie, Richland-Chambers, Lady Bird Lake, J.B. Thomas, Alan Henry, Lake Tawakoni, Sam Rayburn, Lake Tyler and Toledo Bend)

One new waterbody, Lake Tawakoni, increased the number of public reservoirs with Legacy Class ShareLunkers to 79.

O.H. Ivie in West Texas was at the head of the class again this season with six entries.

Willie Pipkin set a new waterbody record on Feb. 5 with his 14.05-pound bass at Lady Bird Lake.

Four anglers caught their second Legacy Class Lunker (Brady Stanford, Ross Gomez, Terry Scott and Mechelda Criswell).

Ross Gomez caught the same bass twice two years apart, a first for public waters.

Lake Tyler and Sam Rayburn combined for a double-lunker day on March 22.

About the Toyota ShareLunker Program

Anglers who caught and loaned a 13-plus pound lunker earn Legacy Class status, received a catch kit filled with merchandise, a 13lb+ Legacy decal for their vehicle or boat, VIP access to the Toyota ShareLunker Annual Awards event, a high-quality replica mount of their fish from Lake Fork Taxidermy, ShareLunker branded apparel provided by AFTCO, and a swag pack and annual subscription to Bass University. Anglers also receive entries into two separate drawings – a Legacy Class Drawing and the year-end Grand Prize Drawing. Both drawings will award the winner a $5,000 Bass Pro Shops shopping spree.

The Legacy Class collection season isn’t the only opportunity for anglers to contribute to the program. The year-round Toyota ShareLunker program offers anglers three additional levels of participation for catching bass over eight pounds or 24 inches in Texas’ public waters. Each of these levels provides vital data to TPWD fisheries biologists, helping them continue to create bigger, better bass in Texas.

Anglers who enter data for any lunker they catch greater than eight pounds or 24 inches also receive a catch kit, a decal for their vehicle or boat, a one-month subscription to Bass University and an entry into the year-end Grand Prize Drawing to win a $5,000 Bass Pro Shops shopping spree. ShareLunker entry classes include the Bass Pro Shops Lunker Class (8 lb.+), Strike King Elite Class (10 lb.+) and Lew’s Legend Class (13 lb.+).

Once a lunker is reeled in, anglers need to enter the catch data on the Toyota ShareLunker mobile app – available for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play – or at TexasSharelunker.com..

In addition to providing basic catch information, anglers have the option to send a DNA scale sample from their lunker bass to TPWD researchers for genetic analysis. Anglers who contribute a sample to the program will receive a Lew’s baitcast reel valued at up to $200 while supplies last, with a limit of one reel per angler. Anglers who send in a genetic sample will also get a three-month subscription to Bass University. Instructions for submitting DNA samples are located on the Toyota ShareLunker website..

In addition, TPWD and the Toyota ShareLunker Program are partnering with AFTCO on a new promotion for the 2025 ShareLunker season. The AFTCO Guide of the Year award will recognize a fishing guide who contributes to conservation and enhancement of largemouth bass in Texas.

The Toyota ShareLunker program is made possible in part by the generous sponsorship of Toyota. Toyota is a longtime supporter of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation and TPWD, providing major funding for a wide variety of fisheries, state parks and wildlife projects.

Additional vital program support comes from Legend class category prize sponsor Lew’s, Elite class category prize sponsor Strike King, Lunker class category prize sponsor Bass Pro Shops, AFTCO, Bass Forecast, Bass University and Lake Fork Taxidermy.

For updates on the Toyota ShareLunker Program, visit facebook.com/sharelunkerprogram/, https://www.instagram.com/texassharelunker/ or TexasSharelunker.com.