RobinHood Diamonds unveils its donation to Nancy Davis’ Race to Erase MS Charity in Hollywood held on Friday May 16.

The sumptuous 5 ct Lab - grown diamond set in a 18K RG pendant donated by RobinHood Diamonds to The Race To Erase MS Charity in Hollywood, May 16, 2025 , valued at $28,000 Retail A side view of the 5 ct Lab - grown diamond set in a 18K RG pendant donated by RobinHood Diamonds to The Race To Erase MS Charity in Hollywood, May 16, 2025, valued at $28,000 Retail RobinHood Diamonds logo embodies the values of the brand: hunting the best diamonds at the best price

RobinHood Diamonds is proud to unveil its donation to Nancy Davis’ Race to Erase MS Charity in Hollywood, to be held on Friday May 16.

I’m so grateful for the generous donation this fabulous jewelry from the renowned Robin Hood Diamonds. This will truly enable us to fund very important ongoing research to cure for Multiple Sclerosis” — Nancy Davis, President & Founder, Race to Erase MS

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RobinHood Diamonds and Hollywood stars: RobinHood Diamonds is proud to unveil its donation to Nancy Davis’ Race to Erase MS Charity in Hollywood, to be held on Friday May 16.Race to Erase MS is committed to advancing treatment and ultimately finding a cure for Multiple Sclerosis. The Foundation's primary focus is on funding research, with all contributions directed towards our Center Without Walls initiative, which connects the leading MS research centers across the country. This collaborative effort among physicians and scientists is at the forefront of innovative research, working collectively on therapeutic strategies to eliminate MS. Alongside our research endeavors, we aim to raise public awareness by educating people about this complex disease. This star-studded charity is led byNancy Davis, a passionate philanthropist, designer of jewelry and clothing, and author.Above all, she is a devoted mother who has raised her five children with remarkable dedication. Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at the age of 33 in 1991, Nancy was informed by her doctors that she would be “lucky” to manage a remote control for her television. Realizing that she was too young and too engaged in life to allow the disease to dictate her future, she resolved to invest her time, relationships, and resources into the quest for a cure.Nancy embodies hope, courage, and resilience, and she tirelessly pursues the goal of finding a cure for MS within her lifetime.“I’m so grateful for the kindness and generosity of donation this most fabulous piece by of jewelry from the renowned Robin Hood Diamonds” said Nancy Davis. “This will truly enable us to fund very important ongoing research to find the cause and ultimately the cure for Multiple Sclerosis”.“We at RobinHood Diamonds are proud to support Nancy Davis’ wonderful charity” says William Logian, Co-Founder of RobinHood Diamonds. “As a stage-4 cancer survivor myself, I know all too well the importance of scientific research to fight diseases that are the scourge of humanity”Indeed RobinHood Diamonds’ gift is very generous: a gorgeous Handmade 18K Yellow Gold Diamond Necklace with 5.03 carats emerald cut D Color VVSS1 Clarity lab-grown diamond, from RobinHood Diamonds limited edition Equality Collection. This collection was inspired by company co-founder William Logian during his courageous battle with Stage 4 cancer.The 32nd Annual Race to Erase MS Gala will be held on Friday, May 16, 2025 • 6 pm at Fairmont Century Plaza, 2025 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA 90067To reserve tickets, please visit: https://www.erasems.org/events/2025-gala/ This is the Eleventh in a series of announcements regarding RobinHood Diamonds. As an “avant gardiste” diamond company, several creative designs and disruptive initiatives will be made public soon.RobinHood Diamonds: Exceptional Jewelry Craftsmanship in New York City: RobinHood Diamonds has a remarkable design, production, and management team that collaborates seamlessly to create enduring and unforgettable jewelry.For more information about RobinHood Diamonds or to schedule an interview, please contact:Kaleidoscope Luxury, a boutique firm established in 2016 in New York, Thierry Chaunu, Chairman, Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications LLC, NY at: [ 646) 732-1822 or tchaunu@KaleidoscopeLuxury.com

